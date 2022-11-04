Read full article on original website
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
Authorities searching for missing Sulphur man
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Saturday. The Sulphur Police Department and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Robert Broome, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Makayla Patino was found guilty of first degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of her friend, Nichole Humphres. The Bryan County District Attorney's office said Patino grabbed a gun after hearing a noise at the door late at night on July 22, 2021.
Ardmore officer adds new dimension to K-9 team
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Cpl. Jared Johnson brings a unique style to law enforcement to the Ardmore Police Department. He's part of a new wave of officers certified for therapy K-9s and police K-9s. "Being on the forefront of this program, I believe it's in its infancy within the nation," Johnson said. "So being able to say Ardmore Police Department is on the forefront of it is pretty cool."
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a woman 38 years ago in Ada, Oklahoma. The case has been the subject of a Netflix documentary and has just as many questions as there are answers. Comanche County District...
Sherman police official hangs up his badge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
2 killed in crash near Roosevelt bridge identified
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The names of the two people killed after a crash in Bryan County Friday afternoon have been released. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford Mustang driven by Bailey J. Greenlee, 20, of Kingston and a Hyundai Sonata driven by 60-year-old Darryl Love, of Kingston, crashed on US 70 just east of the Roosevelt Bridge.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
Denison crash sends three to hospital
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash. Denison police said two vehicles overturned in the accident on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 around 7:30 p.m.. We're told the three people taken to hospitals did not have serious injuries.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
Governor Stitt declares state of emergency for multiple counties after tornado outbreak
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties after a deadly and destructive tornado outbreak in southeast Oklahoma on Friday. The governor’s office said more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged. One person was killed when the storm hit Idabel...
Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
New businesses coming to Marshall County
Marshall County has been adding new businesses around town over the past few months, consisting of past,new,andupcomingprojects. A few things that have been added for the Marshall County community include a few boutiques and beverage shops. Some have already made its way to the people of Marshall County, whilst others are just recently coming into town.
Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.
As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County
CALERA, Okla (KXII) - Friday afternoon there were major storms that hit all across Texoma. Heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a semi-truck completely upside down on Highway 69 near Calera. The severe weather started early Friday afternoon and made its way through Bryan County.
