ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Cpl. Jared Johnson brings a unique style to law enforcement to the Ardmore Police Department. He's part of a new wave of officers certified for therapy K-9s and police K-9s. "Being on the forefront of this program, I believe it's in its infancy within the nation," Johnson said. "So being able to say Ardmore Police Department is on the forefront of it is pretty cool."

ARDMORE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO