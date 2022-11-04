Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction
When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
Dolly Parton Brings Pink, Rob Halford + More Onstage For ‘Jolene’ at the Rock Hall [Watch]
At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene." "Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a...
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Wanna Ride with George Strait on the “River of Love?”
The tune of George Strait’s “River of Love” is a combination of country, Caribbean, and R&B. In this song, Strait is trying to persuade a lady to ride with him on his boat so she can enjoy a romantic ride with him. The song was written by Billy Burnette, Shawn Camp, and Dennis Morgan. Strait released “River of Love” in November 2008 and sang it during the 2008 CMA Awards. This song is the third single from Strait’s album Troubadour.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Loretta Lynn Said Seeing Beverly D’Angelo As Patsy Cline Hurt Her
Prior to Loretta Lynn’s death this year, she opened up about seeing her friend Patsy Cline being portrayed in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Coal Miner’s Daughter is a film based on Loretta’s life and autobiography. In the film, Beverly D’Angelo, best known for her role in the National Lampoon Vacation movies, played Patsy.
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
Will Carrie Underwood Lead the Hottest Country Videos of the Week?
Carrie Underwood hits the town with her squad in her great new video for "Hate My Heart." Will she rule the week in the most popular videos in country music?. Underwood's new clip is up against great new videos from Amanda Jordan, Reyna Roberts, Leslie Jordan (with LoCash and Blanco Brown), Mike Gossin and Cheyenne Kimball, Alex Miller, Sam Williams, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, Joey Green, Chase Mitchell and Tim & Taylor.
2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Everything You Need to Know About the Show
The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown. According to CMT,...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have come up with some pretty epic Halloween couple's costumes in years past, but in 2022, they outdid themselves with their most elaborate look yet. This year, the star couple went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from the Anchorman moves, sparing no attention...
Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Wynonna Judd Says She Sometimes Feels Her Late Mother’s Criticism Onstage: ‘And I Talk Back’
Wynonna Judd has been performing without her late mother, Naomi Judd, on the Judds' Final Tour, but she says she's still with her — and in some ways, their famously complicated relationship hasn't changed. The mother-daughter duo's often fiery relationship was tabloid and television fodder for decades, and during...
Legendary Elvis Presley Guitarist James Burton Gives Hopeful Cancer Update After Surgery
Legendary guitarist James Burton, who's played alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and many more country and rock artists, turned to social media on Wednesday (Nov. 2) to update fans after undergoing surgery as part of his fight against cancer. Burton posted to Facebook to thank his friends, fans...
WATCH: Keith Urban Picks the Banjo on ‘You’re Looking at Country’ at Loretta Lynn Tribute
Country music superstar Keith Urban showed off his banjo skills recently when he played a rousing version of Loretta Lynn’s 1971 hit You’re Looking at Country during the heartwarming memorial tribute to Lynn last weekend. It was a wonderful and emotional nod as Urban showed off his banjo...
