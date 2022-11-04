ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Taste of Country

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Rolling Stone

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction

When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
TENNESSEE STATE
Country Thang Daily

Wanna Ride with George Strait on the “River of Love?”

The tune of George Strait’s “River of Love” is a combination of country, Caribbean, and R&B. In this song, Strait is trying to persuade a lady to ride with him on his boat so she can enjoy a romantic ride with him. The song was written by Billy Burnette, Shawn Camp, and Dennis Morgan. Strait released “River of Love” in November 2008 and sang it during the 2008 CMA Awards. This song is the third single from Strait’s album Troubadour.
DoYouRemember?

Loretta Lynn Said Seeing Beverly D’Angelo As Patsy Cline Hurt Her

Prior to Loretta Lynn’s death this year, she opened up about seeing her friend Patsy Cline being portrayed in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Coal Miner’s Daughter is a film based on Loretta’s life and autobiography. In the film, Beverly D’Angelo, best known for her role in the National Lampoon Vacation movies, played Patsy.
Taste of Country

Will Carrie Underwood Lead the Hottest Country Videos of the Week?

Carrie Underwood hits the town with her squad in her great new video for "Hate My Heart." Will she rule the week in the most popular videos in country music?. Underwood's new clip is up against great new videos from Amanda Jordan, Reyna Roberts, Leslie Jordan (with LoCash and Blanco Brown), Mike Gossin and Cheyenne Kimball, Alex Miller, Sam Williams, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, Joey Green, Chase Mitchell and Tim & Taylor.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

