When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO