Lawrence police detective involved in crash had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol, refused all sobriety tests, affidavit says

Brandon Tyrone
2d ago
isn't it an automatic one year license suspension when a person refuses a breathalyzer??? rules for thee but not for me I guess. check out Lawrence accountability on the tube
KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend
KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
WIBW
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
LJWORLD
Several people arrested after attack on off-duty Lawrence police officer; he was allegedly hit in the head with a crowbar
Four people were arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated robbery — and one of them on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder — in an incident that injured an off-duty Lawrence police officer. The spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, Laura McCabe, told the Journal-World that police...
LJWORLD
Douglas County DA’s Office reviewing KBI findings regarding fatal police shooting in Lawrence
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday presented its investigative findings of a fatal police shooting to the Douglas County District’s Attorney’s Office, which will now consider next steps in the case. The investigation relates to the death of Michael Scott Blanck, a 43-old man who was killed...
Kansas man accused of domestic battery, violation of protection order
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 65-year-old Jonnie D. Quinn of Atchison in the 1000 Block of Green in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested charges of domestic battery and violation of...
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
lawrencekstimes.com
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence
Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief tells department there is no ‘hands off’ policy with homeless; memo spells out issues related to camping, trespassing
Lawrence’s police chief has sent out a department memo making it clear that police officers aren’t expected to have a “hands off” approach with the homeless, and he provided guidelines on when to issue citations or make arrests. The issue has gained new attention as business...
WIBW
Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after a Wednesday arrest. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison is jailed on Community Corrections detain order. She is being held without bond, according to online jail records. On August 26,...
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
