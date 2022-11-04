Read full article on original website
USI’s Senior Day spoiled by Tennessee State USI falls to TSU, 3-2
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-25, 1-14 OVC) held a 2-0 match lead before Tennessee State University (14-15, 8-8 OVC) stormed back and defeated the Screaming Eagles, 3-2 (25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 24-26, 7-15), Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena. This was the final home match of the season for USI.
Eagles Fall in Season Finale, 4-0
TULSA, Okla. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer ended their 2022 season with a loss to Oral Roberts University on Saturday, 4-0. The Screaming Eagles finish their season 2-12-3, 2-5-1 Summit League, while the Golden Eagles finish the regular season 11-3-2, 7-1-0 Summit League, and earned the Summit League regular season crown and the number one seed in the conference tournament.
Cardona records career-high 25 kills against Salukis
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Sophomore Giulia Cardona registered a career-high 25 kills as the University of Evansville volleyball team fell to Southern Illinois by a 3-1 final on Saturday night. Cardona added six digs and an ace in the contest. Alondra Vazquez picked up 21 kills. Blakeley Freeman and Kora...
Trailblazers close out first week of the season with wire-to-wire win over Columbia State
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazer men’s basketball team picked up their third win of the season Saturday night leading the entire way over Columbia State Community College 76-51 in the final game of the Kiwanis Classic. The Trailblazers wasted little time grabbing the early momentum Saturday...
Regular season opens Monday for women’s basketball
EVANSVILLE – Following a win in its lone preseason exhibition last Saturday, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team begins the 2022-23 regular season against Eastern Kentucky on Monday evening at 4 PM (CT) in Richmond, Ky. Evansville and Eastern Kentucky open the 2022-23 season with their fifth...
Eagles suffer four-set loss to Lady Tigers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Despite winning the second set, University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-24, 1-13 OVC) ended the night with a 3-1 loss (16-25, 27-25, 10-25, 14-25) to Tennessee State University (13-15, 7-8 OVC) at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night. This is the third-straight match the Screaming Eagles have earned 35 kills or less.
UE Picks Up Solid Road Win At Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Finishing with 19 kills each, Alondra Vazquez and Giulia Cardona led the University of Evansville volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory over Missouri State on Friday evening. It was the fourth road victory in a row for Evansville. Vazquez led the Purple Aces with 16...
Lady Blazers stave off late comeback attempt to win over Danville Area
MOBERLY, Mo. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers held on Saturday afternoon to pick up their second win of the season, fighting off a late comeback attempt to win 82-77 over Danville Area Community College on the final day of the Orschlen Classic at Moberly Area. Vincennes fell behind...
UE Theatre Presents “Cabaret” November 11-20
EVANSVILLE, IN The University of Evansville (UE) Theatre, announces the second installment of the 2022-2023 season with Cabaret, inspired by the play by John Van Druten, stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, in Shanklin Theatre. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. on November 12, 17, 18, and 19; and at 2:00 p.m. on November 20.
Lady Blazers start season strong with big win over John Wood
MOBERLY, Mo. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers began their 2022-23 season Friday afternoon at the Orschlen Classic at Moberly Area College. The Lady Blazers took on John Wood Community College and came away with a strong 81-55 victory behind a very nice performance from sophomore Chanice Willis (Champaign, Ill.) who led the Blazers with 24 points.
EXPLORE EVANSVILLE INDIANA FOR THE HOLIDAYS
It’s our first Friday night home game of the season! Anyone with a paid Thunderbolts ticket receives a free ticket to Swonder Ice Arena. Downtown Evansville will be decorated for the holidays and our shops will be ready to help you find the perfect gifts. Or, get your home ready with beautiful décor and accessories from our Downtown shops and select vendors.
“IS IT TRUE” NOVEMBER 7, 2022
We hope that today’s “IS IT TRUE” will provoke honest and open dialogue concerning issues that we, as responsible citizens of this community, need to address in a rational and responsible way. City-County Observer Comment Policy. Be kind to people. No personal attacks or harassment will be...
USI GWEP Offers Free Certification For Health Professionals
The University of Southern Indiana Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) is offering a free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification training designed for health professionals and community members who work with older adults. The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 at the Welborn Baptist Foundation, 20 NW 3rd Street in Evansville.
Recap Of The City-County Observer’s “Annual Community Awards” Luncheon
Recap Of The City-County Observer’s “Annual Community Awards” Luncheon. EVANSVILLE—Roughly 240 people gathered at BALLY’S-Evansville for The City-County Observer’s Annual Community Awards Luncheon. It was a record turnout for the paper. The CEO, and publisher of the City-County Observer kicked off the Nov. 3...
USI Faculty Colloquia To Highlight Human-Centered Design
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its final virtual Faculty Colloquia of the Fall Semester featuring Chuck Armstrong, Assistant Professor Graphic Design, at 3 p.m. Friday, November 18. The public can attend the presentation, “They said that Graphic Design could change the world, but they didn’t say it would be this hard” by visiting USI.edu/lafc and accessing the webinar link. The presentation will also be uploaded to the College of Liberal Arts YouTube Channel.
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Neighbor To Neighbor, Human To Human
EVANSVILLE, Ind.—John Dunn stood in front of 240 people and fought back tears. Dunn, a successful Evansville businessman, just had received the “Person of the Year” Award from The City-County Observer, a feisty and effective local newspaper, at the paper’s annual luncheon. An honor such as...
Targeting Local Health Challenges
The health challenges facing Indiana like smoking and food insecurity vary from county to county, and local service providers often know how to best address these issues. To improve health outcomes in all Hoosier communities, providers in our area can apply for a funding boost thanks to a new state program.
USI Board of Trustees Approve The Sale OfThree New Harmony Properties
At its regular meeting on Thursday, November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties. The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House were sold. The goal of this sale is to find better ways for the properties to be used to benefit the community of New Harmony.
vehicle collision
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigation a death that resulted at St. Joseph Ave. and Allens Ln. vehicle collision. The victim has been identified at Billy O’Dell, age 51, of Evansville. An autopsy has been scheduled for 09:00 hrs on 11/05/2022. This is to determine if a medical event or injuries from the collision caused the death. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office can provide updates as they become available.
