The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its final virtual Faculty Colloquia of the Fall Semester featuring Chuck Armstrong, Assistant Professor Graphic Design, at 3 p.m. Friday, November 18. The public can attend the presentation, “They said that Graphic Design could change the world, but they didn’t say it would be this hard” by visiting USI.edu/lafc and accessing the webinar link. The presentation will also be uploaded to the College of Liberal Arts YouTube Channel.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO