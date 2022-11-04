ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Says NY Attorney General Is Trying to Take His ‘Empire’ in New Suit

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of seeking “unprecedented oversight of President Trump’s business and financial affairs.” The 41-page complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, comes just weeks after James herself sued Trump and his three adult children, alleging the family was using its real estate company to deceive banks by falsely inflating the value of their real estate company’s assets. In the document, Trump claims that James’ “cartoonishly, thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign President Trump for personal political gain has morphed into a plot to obtain control of a global private enterprise ultimately owned by a Florida revocable trust,” the body that owns the Trump Organization. His suit seeks an injunction to block James’ office from obtaining records on the trust, which it states she is pursuing in an effort to “steal, destroy or control all things Trump.” In a statement to CNN, a James spokesperson said, “Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic," according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes, who is on trial for seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack, said in his message, sent through an intermediary, that the Oath Keepers would support the Republican president if he invoked the Insurrection Act and called them up as a militia. The message never made it to Trump. The intermediary — a Texas software developer and military...
FLORIDA STATE

