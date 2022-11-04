Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Legal experts: Russia link to Trump documents means it's a matter of "when, not if" he is indicted
Former President Donald Trump sought to cut a deal with the National Archives to trade records he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago late last year for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. The exchange never...
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Idaho8.com
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
ValueWalk
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
AOL Corp
Trump knew his letters to Kim Jong Un were classified and 'so top secret': Bob Woodward
Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in 2020 that the letters he wrote to Kim were "so top secret." In his upcoming audiobook, Woodward wrote that Trump was cagey about showing him the letters. The letters to Kim were among the classified files Trump brought to Florida, per The Washington Post.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump Says NY Attorney General Is Trying to Take His ‘Empire’ in New Suit
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of seeking “unprecedented oversight of President Trump’s business and financial affairs.” The 41-page complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, comes just weeks after James herself sued Trump and his three adult children, alleging the family was using its real estate company to deceive banks by falsely inflating the value of their real estate company’s assets. In the document, Trump claims that James’ “cartoonishly, thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign President Trump for personal political gain has morphed into a plot to obtain control of a global private enterprise ultimately owned by a Florida revocable trust,” the body that owns the Trump Organization. His suit seeks an injunction to block James’ office from obtaining records on the trust, which it states she is pursuing in an effort to “steal, destroy or control all things Trump.” In a statement to CNN, a James spokesperson said, “Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud.”
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6
Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic," according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes, who is on trial for seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack, said in his message, sent through an intermediary, that the Oath Keepers would support the Republican president if he invoked the Insurrection Act and called them up as a militia. The message never made it to Trump. The intermediary — a Texas software developer and military...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Classified papers seized from Trump home held U.S. secrets about Iran, China -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump allies saw Clarence Thomas as key to efforts to challenge 2020 election
Emails show ex-president’s attorney saying justice was ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion’ by 6 January
Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says forced testifying about 2020 election would ‘create chaos’
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, in York, South Carolina, says politicians in Washington have to be allowed to do their jobs without harassment or political motivation.
Trump files another lawsuit against New York's attorney general
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him. Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County where the former president resides, is seeking...
