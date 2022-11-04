Read full article on original website
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF FORMER NHLERS SLAM THE BOSTON BRUINS OVER THEIR SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
When the Boston Bruins signed 21-year old defenseman Mitchell Miller, they knew exactly the type of reaction they would receive. They had been contemplating and coordinating the move for some time, according to Elliotte Friedman, so they had to have expected the proverbial sh-tstorm that ensued. Pretty much every credentialed...
Mitchell Miller signing a disservice to the Bruins and the victim’s family
The Bruins will risk fracturing a tight-knit locker room if or when they call up Miller. Within the confines of the Boston Bruins locker room, they pride themselves on establishing a close bond with one another. Their tight-knit culture goes back to 2006 when Zdeno Chara arrived and set the...
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
ESPN
Gary Bettman: Bruins signee Mitchell Miller 'not eligible'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday the Boston Bruins did not consult the league before signing Mitchell Miller and that he would "need to see a whole bunch of things" going forward. Bettman's comments came a day after the Bruins announced they signed Miller, a prospect defenseman, to an entry-level...
NECN
Bruins Cut Ties With Controversial Defenseman Mitchell Miller, Apologize to Victim's Family
Following several days of controversy, the Boston Bruins announced late Sunday night they are parting ways with Mitchell Miller, who was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. This is effective immediately, according to a statement from Bruins President Cam Neely. It comes one...
NECN
Patrice Bergeron Gives Candid Reaction to Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in...
Yardbarker
NHL News: Mitchell Miller Signs An Entry-level Contract with the Bruins
Yesterday the Boston Bruins announced that they had signed Mitchell Miller, a former draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes (111th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft), who was previously suspended for assaulting, bullying, and abusing a black classmate with a learning disability. Miller, who is now 20 years old,...
Bruins part ways with controversial prospect Mitchell Miller
Mitchell Miller’s time with the Bruins has come to a quick end as the team has announced that they are parting ways with the defenseman who had signed with Boston back on Friday. Team president Cam Neely released the following statement:. The decision to sign this young man was...
NHL Commissioner: Player Who Abused Black Classmate Is Ineligible
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that a Boston Bruins recruit, Mitchell Miller, is ineligible to play because of a past conviction for a racist attack on a high-school classmate. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to assaulting Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was developmentally challenged, and using racial slurs against the 14-year-old. The Bruins’ signing of Miller and their assignment of him to an American Hockey League affiliate in Providence did not sit well with many Boston fans, current players, or Bettman. “Nobody should think, at this point he is, or may ever be, N.H.L. eligible. And the Bruins understand that now,” the commissioner said.Read it at The New York Times
