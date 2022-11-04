ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Department of Human Services issues EBT scam warning

By Richard C. Kraus
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhdoJ_0iys64uz00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning residents about a potential scam regarding EBT cards.

The DHS says that the scam involves people receiving a text message saying that there is an issue with the recipient’s EBT card. These texts may even go out to people who are not a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The fraudulent texts will come from [number]@dhs.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls

“If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

The DHS stated that they will never ask for information about EBT cards, SNAP, or any public assistance programs through a random call or text.

The department says “most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

They ask that you report any suspicious calls or texts to about DHS programs to the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scam warning: Pennsylvania SNAP recipients may be target of new text scheme

Pennsylvanians are advised to be aware of a potential assistance program scam. Residents, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), may receive a text message from a “[number]@dhs.pa.gov” saying there is an issue with an EBT card, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead. This is a scam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
VENETIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration: Tools available online for student drivers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Departments of Education (PDE) and Transportation (PennDOT) reminded parents and caregivers that state resources are available to help keep students safe as they learn to drive. Parents are encouraged to utilize available state resources on both agency websites before they consider enrolling their children in private driving training schools (PDTS). […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Schmitt bill to protect police from assaults now law

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania police officers now have a new level of protection if assaulted with bodily fluids after Gov. Tom Wolf signed House Bill 103 into law, Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) said. Act 99 of 2022, formerly Schmitt’s House Bill 103, makes it a criminal offense to assault a police officer with bodily fluids, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Fentanyl test strips made legal in Pennsylvania in hopes of reducing overdose deaths

Fentanyl test strips are no longer classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in Pennsylvania, a development aimed at reducing fatal overdoses in the state. Possessing the paper test strips previously carried criminal penalties. By decriminalizing them, drug users can know whether the substances they're taking have been laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small amounts. Last year, fentanyl was involved in 78% of the 5,343 overdose deaths recorded in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another

(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania decriminalizes fentanyl test strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fentanyl test strips have been decriminalized in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. Fentanyl is undetectable through sight, taste and smell, so...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy