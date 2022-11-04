ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Call: Talkin’ Tulane-Tulsa, Bama-LSU, Michael Thomas, Karr-Curtis and Pelicans

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former pro quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

In this episode, we talk bye-weeks as both Tulane and LSU are coming off one. Lester previews Alabama-LSU in Death Valley, Ravens at Saints on Monday Night Football, Karr-Curtis and the Pelicans returning home to host the Golden State Warriors.

All this and a lot more.

WGNO

Kamara on Michael Thomas criticism: “it just hurts my heart”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has come to the defense of a teammate. Kamara said he was sensitive to criticism of Thomas, who will miss the rest of the season. Thomas will have surgery to repair a dislocated toe. Here’s Kamara after practice Friday. Thomas played in only three games this season. He did have […]
ATLANTA, LA
WAFB

LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools. (Click on the division to see the bracket)
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT

Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Tide Turns: LSU takes control of SEC West

Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset 6th ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102 thousand at Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LSU fined fourth time for fans storming field after Alabama win

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University has been fined for the fourth time after fans stormed the field following the win against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says LSU will be fined  $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

The LSU Tigers upset Alabama; 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Where to watch the game: TV: ESPN Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network Live updates of the game will be posted here. Overtime: 32-31 LSU OT — LSU: Quarterback […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

