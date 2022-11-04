Read full article on original website
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator, District 5 Supervisor resign
LINCOLN COUNTY – Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator Cate Wylie and District 5 Supervisor Nathan Peterson have resigned from their respective posts. Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske announced the resignations during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Wylie, who has been in her post with Lincoln County...
onfocus.news
Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Evers touts record in Vilas Co. campaign stop
Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) was in the Northwoods Thursday. He stopped by the Vilas County Democratic party headquarters in Arbor Vitae. Evers arrived in his school bus, a nod to his background in education. He talked to his supporters about his administration's investments into the state's economy, including about a billion dollars to small businesses, farmers, and the tourism industry.
WSAW
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
Stevens Point woman last seen Friday deemed safe, not considered missing
UPDATE: On Monday morning, police said Bemowski made contact with her parents. She is not considered missing or endangered. STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for...
tomahawkleader.com
Five Tomahawk educators receive STAR Foundation’s Beyond Crayons and Chromebooks grants
TOMAHAWK – Five Tomahawk educators – three from the School District of Tomahawk and two from St. Mary’s Catholic School – were recently awarded Beyond Crayons and Chromebooks grants from the STAR Foundation. Acting as a community chest for businesses and individuals, the STAR (Support Tomahawk...
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Gordon Road crash
An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
