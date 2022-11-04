Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Tri-City Herald
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Sam Cusick
Congrats! Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the professional dancer, 28, gushed via Instagram on Monday, October 24, revealing her due date is in May 2023.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson
Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!
For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement
Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’
Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Molly Bernard is pregnant, expecting first baby with wife Hannah Lieberman
The “Younger” alum revealed on Thursday that she and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first child. “Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby!” the actress, 34, captioned baby bump photos via Instagram. “We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!
Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two
She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Popculture
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Holds Her Mom’s Hand After Basketball Game: Photo
Jessica Simpson proved she was a doting mom once again as she was spotted supporting her daughter Maxwell at a basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer/reality star/fashion mogul looked every inch the glamourous icon in her black leather jacket, ripped denim jeans and black leather boots as she held on to the 10-year-old’s hand while leaving the sports complex.
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Reveals First Photos
The Sons of Anarchy family just got a little bit bigger. Winter Ave Zoli, who starred on the hit Kurt Sutter-created FX drama as Lyla Winston, is a newly-minted mom of three after she gave birth to her daughter, Maple Winter Lucas, earlier this month. Little Maple marked Zoli's third child with her husband Csaba Lucas, the couple also proud parents to daughter 5-year-old Wilder Bella Lucas and 3-year-old son Anick Richie Lucas.
Heather Rae El Moussa shares baby bump pic ahead of 1st wedding anniversary
Heather Rae El Moussa gave her fans and followers a new look at her growing baby bump. The "Selling Sunset" star (and soon-to-be star of "The Flipping El Moussas") shared the happy pic on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20. Dressed in a blush velour tracksuit, the model-turned-reality TV real...
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child: Alyssa Scott Confirms She’s Pregnant With His Baby
Nick Cannon‘s family keeps growing! Model Alyssa Scott confirmed that she’s expecting another baby with Nick, who has already welcomed ten children, and is expecting another child Abby De La Rosa. That means this will be Nick’s 12th baby! Alyssa announced the big news on Nov. 3. with a nude maternity photoshoot. Alyssa and Nick, 42, posed naked in a bathtub as The Masked Singer host cradled and kissed her bare baby bump. Alyssa captioned the post, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”
Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby Number 3 — Her Second With Husband Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams is glowing after giving birth to baby number 3!. The Fabelmans star recently went on a walk with her newborn baby in a carrier with husband Thomas Kail by her side, both of whom were smiling for paparazzi pictures obtained by Daily Mail. Williams, who has not confirmed the baby news yet, is already mom to son Hart, born in 2020, with Kail, and daughter Matilda Ledger, 17, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger.
