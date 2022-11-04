Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 7, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Leonardo Benavidez, 26, no address provided, for Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle Driver. Rodney Lee Hiott, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a Public Housing/School Zone. Timothy James Bridges, 32, of Climax, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Geri...
trfradio.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
wdayradionow.com
Pair of structure fires break out in Polk County
(East Grand Forks, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that authorities responded to a pair of structure fires in East Grand Forks Tuesday. Crews first made it to the scene just after 3 p.m. off 410th Avenue Southwest in rural East Grand Forks to reports of a shed and three vehicles on fire. After that fire was supposedly put out, less than an hour later another fire nearby resulted in two outbuildings being destroyed.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Sheriff Jahner debates Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew King
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men went toe to toe Friday afternoon in the first and only debate before next week’s election all in an effort to be Cass County’s top cop. Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Janner and Cass County Deputy Mathew King went back and forth...
KNOX News Radio
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
rjbroadcasting.com
Ada Fire Department Responds to Combine Fire, but Damage Minimal Thanks to Quick Thinking
Ada, MN — With conditions prime for fire to spread, the Ada Fire Department responded to a potential combine fire west of Ada on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12:30pm and fire crews were dispatched to seven miles west and one mile north of Ada. However, with winds gusting out of the south as much as 35mph, the combine operator was able to get the fire mostly out and reduce the potential for fire to spread to other fields by moving the machinery across the road to a plowed field until the fire department arrived to assist. Embers did spread into the sunflower field being harvested, but the Ada Fire Department grass rig was deployed to put out any potential hot spots. Damage was minimal to the combine. Ada Fire Chief Steve Petry says given the wind, it certainly could have been worse, but quick access to fire extinguishers and smart reactions by the combine operator reduced the impact.
valleynewslive.com
Reward offered in search of stolen ND art sculpture
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota Police are asking for your help finding and returning an art sculpture back to its home at the ND Museum of Art. In a Facebook post, the museum stated the Garden Circle sculpture was stolen this week after being...
KNOX News Radio
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 31, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jeremy Dean Brown, 48, of Blackduck, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Adam Bertram Allen, 32, of Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for Domestic Assault. Bonnie Marie Martinez, 61, of Crookston,...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET FOR A WORKING SESSION ON MONDAY NIGHT
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 5:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers for a Working Session. The Council’s Regular Agenda will include two items: discussions about Housing and the Childcare grant CHEDA approved during their special meeting on Thursday, November 3. The next...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
KNOX News Radio
GF domestic violence victim dies
A Grand Forks woman who was the victim of what police call a domestic violence incident has died. According to Grand Forks Police 53-year old Jennifer Harrison was shot by her 21-year old son back on October 26th. Officers responded to the home on the 300 block of Wren Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene they found Tyler Harrison dead in the driveway.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 5, 2022
The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary will have a $12 Homemade Pie Sale. Orders will be taken from now through Friday, November 18, and pick-up times will be on Sunday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m., and Monday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club at 105 S. Broadway. Customers can pick from a choice of apple, pecan, or pumpkin pies. To place your order, you can call Patty at 218-280-4465.
kfgo.com
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF home sales…new building owner & youth sports
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. Average hourly pay rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September.
kroxam.com
BARNESVILLE USES BIG HITTERS TO BEAT EGF VOLLEYBALL IN 8AA CHAMPIONSHIP
The East Grand Forks Green Wave battled and never gave up, but the Barnesville Trojans used their tremendous net play to win the Section 8AA Volleyball championship 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 28-30, 25-16) at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School in Glyndon. FIRST SET- Barnesville started the match by scoring the first three points...
