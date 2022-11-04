Ada, MN — With conditions prime for fire to spread, the Ada Fire Department responded to a potential combine fire west of Ada on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12:30pm and fire crews were dispatched to seven miles west and one mile north of Ada. However, with winds gusting out of the south as much as 35mph, the combine operator was able to get the fire mostly out and reduce the potential for fire to spread to other fields by moving the machinery across the road to a plowed field until the fire department arrived to assist. Embers did spread into the sunflower field being harvested, but the Ada Fire Department grass rig was deployed to put out any potential hot spots. Damage was minimal to the combine. Ada Fire Chief Steve Petry says given the wind, it certainly could have been worse, but quick access to fire extinguishers and smart reactions by the combine operator reduced the impact.

ADA, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO