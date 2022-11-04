Pine Rest launches substance abuse day program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services near Grand Rapids is launching a new substance abuse treatment program lab with “partial hospitalization” — a day treatment program designed to ease the transition out of full-time rehab.

The Partial Hospitalization (Day) Program at Pine Rest’s Cutlerville campus is for patients 18 and older who need short-term intensive substance abuse treatment but don’t need round-the-clock care anymore.

“Our partial program is a step down from patients who were in a residential setting,” Mariah DeYoung, a therapist and the director for outpatient substance abuse recovery at Pine Rest, told News 8 Friday.

She explained that before the Partial Hospitalization Program, patients went from full-time residential care to an outpatient program that met for three hours at a time, three times per week.

“That’s a big gap to go from staying with us for a week or two at a time to just nine hours a week,” DeYoung said. “So this a way to fill that in-between space.”

Partial Hospitalization patients will go to treatment an average of five days per week, with group treatment and individual meetings with psychiatrists, therapists, case managers and nurses. The program will build a social support system for them as they build a plan and skills to prevent a relapse.

Set up to serve 12 patients per day, Pine Rest expects the program serve 150 people in the first year. That number is expected to grow.

DeYoung said that as Pine Rest expanded its residential programming in the last year, patients started asking for a more intensive outpatient treatment option.

“More patients are saying to us, ‘Hey, this is a big step. I got used to staying here with you guys, this is going really well. And now, all of the sudden, I’ve got to go home … and nine hours a week doesn’t feel like enough,” DeYoung said.

She said the partial program can help not only the patient, but also their entire families ease back into a routine meeting the patient’s needs.

Pine Rest also has programs for families of those struggling with substance abuse:

“Get support for yourself because you’re not in this alone and you need to understand what your loved one is going through,” DeYoung said. “There’s a lot of anger and there’s a lot of hurt, but if you understand what’s happening and you understand the steps that they’re taking to try and get better, it’ll make it easier.”

For more information about all of Pine Rest’s addiction programs, call 866.852.4001.

“We are here, we are available to help, we have all levels of care,” DeYoung said.

