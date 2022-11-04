Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers leader says no plan to attack US Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes denied Monday in his sedition trial that his organization planned the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, calling those who entered the building "stupid." Rhodes said though that while being the founder of the Oath Keepers, he mostly delegated responsibilities to those below him and did not know well at least two of his co-defendants before January 6. pmh/bgs `
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH — The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of 'tyranny'
YONKERS, N.Y. — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny" on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington's balance of power.
Biden stumps on job growth as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
Biden's alliance with the left has worked so far
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden wasn't progressives' first choice for the White House in 2020. And he wasn't their second or third, either. But defying expectations, liberal Democrats have emerged as the president's most loyal allies in Congress during his first two years in office, helping to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in American infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change.
Saudis crack down on dissent; some in US targeted
WASHINGTON — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a fellow...
2 days left: GOP predicts midterm wins; suspicious envelope found at candidate's office; Warnock vs. Walker; and more
There are 2 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, the latest polls and key races in focus. GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and...
Summit to tackle human climate costs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater. "We lost everything, our home and our possessions," said Taj...
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
OAXACA, Mexico — Differences over abortion pit one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that's also the case in America's southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of Mexico's 32 states have...
Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power
Thirty years ago, there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change, then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time, Earth warmed even faster.
Is a housing recession coming?
What recession? Americans may be excused for wondering what all the fuss was about. Economic growth turned nicely positive in the third quarter. The stock market rallied, regaining some though not all of this year's losses, on hopes the Fed will declare victory and ease up on interest-rate hikes. Consumer...
5 states to vote on vestige of slavery
The 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, with one exception: punishing people convicted of crimes. Curtis Ray Davis II fit that exception when he was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1992. For the majority of his more than 25 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, built on the grounds of the Angola slave plantation, he was forced to work for just 4 cents an hour.
AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EST
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. In Miami, former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that “every free and loving American” needs to stand up to what he called “growing left-wing tyranny.” President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors are warning that the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday evening. More than 39 million people have already voted in the leadup to Election Day.
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON — America's employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday's report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain...
Raphael Warnock delivers a personal address at hometown rally in Savannah, while zinging Herschel Walker as tight race nears: 'We're on a different field today'
Warnock on Sunday returned to his hometown of Savannah, where he spoke fondly of his upbringing but also blasted his opponent's Senate candidacy.
