GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. In Miami, former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that “every free and loving American” needs to stand up to what he called “growing left-wing tyranny.” President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors are warning that the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday evening. More than 39 million people have already voted in the leadup to Election Day.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO