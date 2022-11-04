Read full article on original website
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
KTVB
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Investigation still underway in “Burn Boss” case
CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued a release regarding the Snodgrass “Burn Boss” case. Last month, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rick Snodgrass, a US Forest Service Burn Boss, in relation to an escaped prescribed burn that consumed 20 or more acres of private property in the Izee area. Find the release below:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker Middle School Gym Seismic Rehabilitation Completed
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker School District) Baker Middle School (BMS) students are back in a safer gym following the recent seismic rehabilitation of the space. Superintendent Erin Lair expressed, “We are so thankful for the many partners who helped make this project possible – such as CB Const, Inc; WRK Engineers; Wenaha Group; and First Presbyterian Church of Baker City – as well as the Oregon Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program for the necessary funding.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Regional Swat Team Conducts Warrant Arrests in Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Over the course of this past week, the law enforcement community became aware of an incident involving narcotics and violent crime occurring in Baker City. As a result of the information, detectives with the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team initiated an investigation that resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 1690 Indiana Avenue by members of the Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT team. As a result of that warrant, detectives located items of evidentiary value to the case as well as stolen property. Three individuals at the residence were detained and interviewed. Two were released with no charges and one was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Investigation underway regarding “fake keys” case
PRAIRIE CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued a press release regarding an open investigation between certain staff members at Prairie City Schools. Find the release below:. (Press release in full issued by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter) In the days and weeks preceding Oct....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash claims life of John Day woman
JOHN DAY, OR / PAYETTE COUNTY, ID – A 64-year-old John Day woman died from her injuries in a motor vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Idaho. Her name has not been released. Find the full press release from ISP below:. (Press release from Idaho State Police) Idaho State Police...
