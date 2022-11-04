Read full article on original website
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community services see increase in ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community. The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.
WSET
Hill City Eats: Soon you can make recipes from your favorite downtown locations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever loved a meal from Downtown Lynchburg so much, you wanted to recreate it from home? Well, that will soon be possible. After months of preparation, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is in the process of publishing Hill City Eats, a cookbook highlighting the places, food, and restauranteurs that make up the unique culinary landscape in downtown.
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
WSLS
Bedford County extends property tax deadline to January 31, 2023
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Many residents in Bedford County are fired up after receiving a higher-than-expected personal property tax bill. In Bedford County, that tax is $2.35 per every $100 of the assessed value of your property, like your car. During a special meeting held on Thursday, county supervisors...
WSET
Junior League of Roanoke kicks off holiday shopping season with 34th annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is helping kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 34th annual Stocked Market will take place November 11 through 13 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000...
NBC 29 News
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
Augusta Free Press
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WSET
NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
WSET
'Gave me chills:' Town of Bedford welcomes Purple Heart Truck and convention
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford welcomed the Purple Heart convention to town this morning, and with them, they brought a special symbol. The Purple Heart Truck came down from Richmond to be a part of the convention for all the Purple Heart recipients to see. It's...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. crash is causing more than five miles of delays Sunday, and has closed a portion of I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 174, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Shopping Events in Lynchburg and Central Virginia for 2022
Nov. 4 - Winey Chicks Christmas Open House from 10 AM - 6 PM. Nov. 5 - Bedford Cares Vendor and Craft Bazaar from 9 AM - 5 PM. Nov. 5 - FALL-A-DAYS Vendor Event at Second Stage Amherst from 9 AM - 1 PM. Nov. 5 - 12th Annual...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
thenewsprogress.com
Ms. Full-Figured VA Pageant, LLC is accepting applications for the 2023 Pageant
Who will represent the State of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in New Jersey - November 17 & 18, 2023?. Are you a plus size woman that loves her community, has an amazing platform, enjoys being a part of a sisterhood, and wants to make a difference in the lives of others? Purusha Jones-Shearin, Co-Founder/Pageant Director for the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC is looking for the next 5 Queens for the 4th Annual Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant 2023. The pageant will be held in Danville, VA in June 2023.
WSET
Bedford Area Fire Training Center looking for equipment donations to conduct training
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Fire Training Center needs your help to successfully conduct a new training. Located in the Town of Bedford, the center is currently constructing a Heavy Rescue Training area within the center, which is similar to the photo below:. This site will be...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
