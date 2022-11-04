ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community services see increase in ongoing opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community. The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Hill City Eats: Soon you can make recipes from your favorite downtown locations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever loved a meal from Downtown Lynchburg so much, you wanted to recreate it from home? Well, that will soon be possible. After months of preparation, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is in the process of publishing Hill City Eats, a cookbook highlighting the places, food, and restauranteurs that make up the unique culinary landscape in downtown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County extends property tax deadline to January 31, 2023

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Many residents in Bedford County are fired up after receiving a higher-than-expected personal property tax bill. In Bedford County, that tax is $2.35 per every $100 of the assessed value of your property, like your car. During a special meeting held on Thursday, county supervisors...
WDBJ7.com

Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. crash is causing more than five miles of delays Sunday, and has closed a portion of I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 174, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Ms. Full-Figured VA Pageant, LLC is accepting applications for the 2023 Pageant

Who will represent the State of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant  in New Jersey - November 17 & 18, 2023?. Are you a plus size woman that loves her community, has an amazing platform, enjoys being a part of a sisterhood, and wants to make a difference in the lives of others?  Purusha Jones-Shearin, Co-Founder/Pageant Director for the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC is looking for the next 5 Queens for the 4th Annual Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant 2023. The pageant will be held in Danville, VA in June 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE

