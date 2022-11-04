Read full article on original website
Noodles & Company returning to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
Public invited to discuss future of MacArthur blvd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to an open house about the future of MacArthur Boulevard. There will be exhibits on display about the project to develop the major thoroughfare. The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 17 at Franklin Middle School. Residents...
SFD reports increase in calls for service and EMS calls
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield firefighters are seeing increases in calls for service. The Springfield Fire Department presented data to the city council on Tuesday night that showed calls for service are up more than 12% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Springfield Fire Department not only are...
Catalytic converter thefts become more common in Central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois drivers, watch out for your catalytic converter. According to State Farm, Illinois is in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts so far in 2022. These thefts have become common over the last year. According to State Farm, they are...
2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School
PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
