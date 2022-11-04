ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football's Gemon Green to play, but 5 other starters out vs. Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — One week after he was hit in the head with a helmet during a scuffle in the Lloyd Carr tunnel, Michigan football's Gemon Green is back in uniform. The defensive back suffered a concussion, his attorney told the Free Press on Monday — the same day coach Jim Harbaugh said he was unsure if he would be able to make the trip to play Rutgers on Saturday. Ja'Den McBurrows, the other Michigan player involved in the incident who reportedly suffered a broken nose, did not make the trip.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions LB Derrick Barnes delivers career-best showing in win against Packers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy