DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO