Michigan linebacker proves to be key ‘game changer’ in win over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Stop if you’ve heard this one before. Michigan, after getting off to a slow start that had it reeling, even carrying a deficit heading into the locker room at half, pulled out all the stops in the second half to run away with a 52-17 victory at Rutgers on Saturday.
Michigan football's Gemon Green to play, but 5 other starters out vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — One week after he was hit in the head with a helmet during a scuffle in the Lloyd Carr tunnel, Michigan football's Gemon Green is back in uniform. The defensive back suffered a concussion, his attorney told the Free Press on Monday — the same day coach Jim Harbaugh said he was unsure if he would be able to make the trip to play Rutgers on Saturday. Ja'Den McBurrows, the other Michigan player involved in the incident who reportedly suffered a broken nose, did not make the trip.
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Rutgers, 52-17
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michigan football wasn’t exactly sharp after the first drive in the first half, and found itself down at halftime thanks to missing two long field goals. However, the usual second-half defensive adjustments paid off in a big way at Rutgers. Linebacker Michael Barrett secured two...
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
What they're saying, predicting before Michigan football takes on Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway (7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network). Here’s a look around the internet at what they’re saying before kickoff. • Tale of the tape: Sizing up Michigan football vs. Rutgers. • Five impact players to...
Major Outlet Names UC a Top-50 Team in Preseason Rankings
Cincinnati has the schedule to make plenty of noise over the next month.
Mel Tucker shows, again, why he's the right head coach for Michigan State football
The Spartans came together in adversity and pulled off a big upset victory on the road...
Lions LB Derrick Barnes delivers career-best showing in win against Packers
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.
