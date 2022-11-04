ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

tomahawkleader.com

Supervisors approve 2023 Lincoln County budget

LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors, during its special meeting at the Lincoln County Service Center in Merrill on Wednesday, Nov. 2, voted to approve the 2023 county budget. The budget includes $45,000.00 in funding for the county’s UW-Extension program next year, marking a roughly $128,000.00...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Changes come to Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (SPACVB) has experienced several changes this fall, including some staffing adjustments. Jacob Adamski joined the SPACVB, as the new sales & event experience manager, while Taylor Greenheck was promoted to director of partnerships. “We’re excited to grow our...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured in Gordon Road crash

An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1

Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau woman reported missing found overseas

UPDATED: A Wausau native and Newman High School graduate reported missing in Washington, D.C. has been found in Qatar, family members report. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been released. Her family says she is safe. See our earlier reporting below. A 24-year-old Wausau woman has been reported missing...
WAUSAU, WI

