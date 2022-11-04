Read full article on original website
tomahawkleader.com
Supervisors approve 2023 Lincoln County budget
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors, during its special meeting at the Lincoln County Service Center in Merrill on Wednesday, Nov. 2, voted to approve the 2023 county budget. The budget includes $45,000.00 in funding for the county’s UW-Extension program next year, marking a roughly $128,000.00...
stevenspoint.news
Changes come to Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (SPACVB) has experienced several changes this fall, including some staffing adjustments. Jacob Adamski joined the SPACVB, as the new sales & event experience manager, while Taylor Greenheck was promoted to director of partnerships. “We’re excited to grow our...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Blaming contractor, Wausau extends drinking water facility completion timeline again
The completion date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility has been extended yet again along with another cost addition, due to a contractor’s alleged inability to meet timelines, city officials said this week. The revised completion time, Dec. 9, which is two months after a previously revised...
Stevens Point woman last seen Friday deemed safe, not considered missing
UPDATE: On Monday morning, police said Bemowski made contact with her parents. She is not considered missing or endangered. STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for...
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Gordon Road crash
An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
WJFW-TV
Jury finds Gogebic Co. man 'not guilty' for the 2021 shooting that killed one
MARENISCO, MI (WJFW) - A Pennsylvania man who was charged with killing one and injuring another in Gogebic Co., Mi last winter has been found not guilty in a jury trial. The shooting. Nicholas Millard, 49, faced four felony charges, including one count of homicide first-degree premeditated, one count of...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
tomahawkleader.com
Five Tomahawk educators receive STAR Foundation’s Beyond Crayons and Chromebooks grants
TOMAHAWK – Five Tomahawk educators – three from the School District of Tomahawk and two from St. Mary’s Catholic School – were recently awarded Beyond Crayons and Chromebooks grants from the STAR Foundation. Acting as a community chest for businesses and individuals, the STAR (Support Tomahawk...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
UPDATE: Wausau woman reported missing found overseas
UPDATED: A Wausau native and Newman High School graduate reported missing in Washington, D.C. has been found in Qatar, family members report. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been released. Her family says she is safe. See our earlier reporting below. A 24-year-old Wausau woman has been reported missing...
Wausau child to police: “I’m just really afraid that one morning I’m going to wake up and no one in my house is going to be alive”
A report of an alleged attempted sexual assault led to several drug-related arrests in Wausau after a 12-year-old girl described drug use in her home so significant that she feared for the lives of her mother and house mates, according to a criminal complaint. “I’m just really afraid that one...
