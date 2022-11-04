Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
PWMania
Jake Paul Poses With Brock Lesnar In Saudi Arabia (Photo), Paul Heyman/Crown Jewel, More
– Jake Paul is in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. As noted, the Paul Brother appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference on Friday, being introduced as the bodyguard of Logan Paul ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns at the show. While in town, Paul snapped a photo with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. Check out the image below.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
PWMania
Triple H Reacts To Logan Paul Bringing Jake Paul To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Jake Paul will be the bodyguard for Logan Paul this weekend. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns championship clash in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, undefeated boxing prospect and the brother of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, is making headlines.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. We get video packages, previews, and predictions for the matches coming on today’s show. You can watch the complete Kickoff show below.
PWMania
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/31/22) – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage (11/4/22) – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight (11/4/2022)
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with this week’s official AEW Rampage pre-show.
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Rampage Went Off The Air
After AEW Rampage went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo segment where he made the promise that he and Wardlow would not give any quarter moving forward, PWInsider reports. Tony Khan came out and was about to speak, but the Factory immediately cut him off. They gathered in the ring so that QT Marshall could perform a song that was themed around the state of New Jersey. T.
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them. Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he...
Yardbarker
Paul Heyman: I Wanted To Have Logan Paul Join WWE When I Was The Executive Director Of WWE RAW
Paul Heyman says he wanted to bring Logan Paul into WWE when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match; the social media star previously made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, and he later faced The Miz at SummerSlam. He started feuding with Reigns on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, and the two stars will collide at the high-profile show.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 4, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
PWMania
Tony Khan Shares Thoughts On This Week’s AEW Rampage (11/4/2022)
Tony Khan surfaced on social media to thank fans for tuning into this week’s live, one-hour episode of AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night, November 4, 2022. The AEW and ROH President took to Twitter after the initial live airing of the weekly one-hour AEW...
Comments / 0