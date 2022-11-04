Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather starts the week, next front arrives by next weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a fan of warmer weather, you’ll really enjoy the next few days. As we begin our work week on Monday, upper-level high pressure will begin to build over the area. This means we’ll continue to see mainly sunny skies with temperatures that rise into the mid 80′s for highs, which is roughly 10 degrees above normal! Low temperatures will only fall into the mid-to-upper 60′s as well. In addition, dew points will stay in the 60′s, meaning we will have some mugginess to go along with these temperatures.
fox8live.com
Stormy start to the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a stormy start to the weekend around the area, as of line of thunderstorms rolls through Saturday morning. Expect periods of heavy rainfall to continue through the early afternoon before conditions start to improve and the rain pushes offshore. There is a small risk for a severe storm cell producing gusty winds or a tornado, but the overall severe threat looks quite limited. The big story will be the widespread 1-2 inch rainfall amounts expected before the storms wind down.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning
A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
brproud.com
Saturday Night Forecast: Above average temperatures before a cooldown next weekend
Tonight: Tonight will see some lingering clouds and foggy conditions with lows in the mid 60s. A dense fog advisory is in place from midnight until 9 am for areas around and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. Tomorrow: The frontal boundary stalls over the area allowing for more cloudy conditions...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms are moving in early Saturday
The football forecast is looking rainy this weekend. Today & Tonight: The humidity is climbing fast; you may notice some patchy fog out there this morning. Any fog will lift around 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon between the clouds and a few showers will be possible this evening. Showers are most likely from 5-7 p.m. tonight, and they will be short lived. Overnight temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s.
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
WDSU
Warmer than normal temperatures and Saturday storms
NEW ORLEANS — A warm-up is underway! Highs will be near 80 degrees over the next 7 days. That’s 6+ degrees above normal. As for rain chances, there's a 10% chance of rain on Friday. Then, our next system will bring our highest chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon. There is a chance some of those storms could be strong.
NOLA.com
'We're not going to repeat the mistakes': S&WB preps for $300M power project
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will soon break ground on one of its most important construction projects in recent history, the solution to a problem that city leaders have long known about, done little to address and can no longer ignore. Officials expect climate change to fuel increasingly...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: November 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 9. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' new garbage haulers shrug off complications, say they'll start Monday as planned
New Orleans’ newly minted garbage contractors say it’s full steam ahead to start picking up trash on Monday, their scheduled start date to begin collections in a huge swath of the city stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East. IV Waste and Waste Pro executives said Friday they...
Saltwater has infiltrated a Louisiana parish's drinking supply as drought slows the Mississippi River. It could put residents with health issues at risk
About 3,000 residents in a Louisiana community south of New Orleans have been warned saltwater permeated their drinking water supply, posing a threat to residents with health risks.
Louisiana Shrimp Association demanding federal help over imported shrimp
The Louisiana Shrimp Association is sounding the alarm on what they say is a growing problem.
