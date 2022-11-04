Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a fan of warmer weather, you’ll really enjoy the next few days. As we begin our work week on Monday, upper-level high pressure will begin to build over the area. This means we’ll continue to see mainly sunny skies with temperatures that rise into the mid 80′s for highs, which is roughly 10 degrees above normal! Low temperatures will only fall into the mid-to-upper 60′s as well. In addition, dew points will stay in the 60′s, meaning we will have some mugginess to go along with these temperatures.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO