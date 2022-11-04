BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges. Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO