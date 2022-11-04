Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Suspect leads Peoria police on chase, arrested with handgun
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect is now in custody after reportedly leading Peoria police officers on chases both on the road and on foot this weekend, according to a release from the Peoria Police Department. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police say they found a stolen vehicle on South...
1470 WMBD
Police accuse two of selling drugs, and having stolen credit cards and I.D.’s in Goodfield
GOODFIELD, Ill. – Police in Goodfield have two people jailed on drug charges, who also had much more on them. Deer Creek-Goodfield Police Chief William Lally says it all happened late Thursday night at a Shell station on E. Peoria Street in Goodfield, when someone was reported to have approached customers selling drugs from a car.
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
1470 WMBD
Men arrested on warrants for assault, battery in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria residents are jailed after arrests Wednesday — one involving an assault, one involving a shooting. Peoria Police say Eugene Qualls III, 24, Wednesday night as officers were conducting surveillance on a car involving a wanted subject. Qualls, police say, was one of four people who allegedly beat a man around mid-afternoon September 25, 2022 at Taft Homes.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts man for October car shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges accusing him of opening fire on a vehicle in Peoria about a month ago. The grand jury is charging Billy Delasso, 32, with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Other weapons and Child Endangerment charges he was arrested on were not filed.
WSPY NEWS
Former school bus driver found guilty of murder-for-hire scheme
An Ottawa man was found guilty on Friday in a murder-for-hire scheme in Will County. 43-year-old Christian Shepherd was a bus driver when he was accused of criminal sexual assault. The Will County State's Attorney's Office alleges that while in custody Shepherd tried to hire a hit man to kill...
1470 WMBD
Five students injured in Peoria Co. crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins says the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116 when a box truck struck the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man facing 19 charges in different cases indicted again
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been indicted yet again. This time, Deshawn Early, 30, was charged formally by a Peoria County Grand Jury Tuesday with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Early is accused in...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington mother acquitted in missing baby’s death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges. Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.
25newsnow.com
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
1470 WMBD
Federal prison time ordered in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to more than 11 years for dealing meth
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30-year-old Andrew Scott Howard of Peoria was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. During his trial, evidence was presented showing that Howard sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine in July...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for Peoria Heights arson
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Peoria Heights man has been arrested for at least the third time in the last month — this time, for a fire that destroyed a home there. Peoria Heights Police say Skylar Walker, 32, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Residential Arson and is back in the Peoria County Jail.
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
1027superhits.com
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
Central Illinois Proud
Morning car crash leads to Aggravated Fleeing, and DUI arrest by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 1:30 a.m. this morning, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann Street and South Greenlawn Avenue. Shortly after the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.
Central Illinois Proud
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
