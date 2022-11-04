Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Top Putin lieutenant brags “we are interfering and will continue to interfere” in US elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his address to the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 21, 2022. (ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images) A Russian businessman known as Vladimir Putin's "chef" admitted to ongoing efforts to interfere in U.S. elections. Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Concord catering firm operates Kremlin...
Kearney Hub
Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit
KYIV, Ukraine — Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. He's filled the storage area under his fold-up bed and just about every other nook of his apartment in eastern Kyiv with water and nonperishable food. There are rolls of packing tape to seal the windows from radioactive fallout. He has a gas-fired camping stove and walkie-talkies.
Kearney Hub
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
OAXACA, Mexico — Differences over abortion pit one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that's also the case in America's southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of Mexico's 32 states have...
Kearney Hub
Pope slams powerful that start wars
SAKHIR, Bahrain — With Russia's war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for major religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the "childlike" whims of the powerful to make war.
Kearney Hub
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials said. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the...
Kearney Hub
Summit to tackle human climate costs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater. "We lost everything, our home and our possessions," said Taj...
Kearney Hub
Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast
BHANINE, Lebanon — Shadia Ahmed panicked as rainwater flooded her shack one night, drenching her seven children. The next morning, the kids were seized by vomiting, diarrhea and other symptoms. After an aid group administered tests for cholera in Ahmed's Syrian refugee encampment in the northern Lebanese town of...
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
Kearney Hub
Is a housing recession coming?
What recession? Americans may be excused for wondering what all the fuss was about. Economic growth turned nicely positive in the third quarter. The stock market rallied, regaining some though not all of this year's losses, on hopes the Fed will declare victory and ease up on interest-rate hikes. Consumer...
