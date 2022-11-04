Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called...
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.75M Luxury Model Home in Excelsior, MN Comes with Many High-end Finishes and is The Ultimate Lake Home Package
The Home in Excelsior is built by the most awarded architectural designer and builder in the state – Charles Cudd Co, now available for sale. This home located at 3776 Woodland Cove Pkwy, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,632 square feet of living spaces. Call Brittney Sullivan – Fox Realty – (Phone: (612) 840-6208) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Excelsior.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.
kfgo.com
Litchfield pedestrian struck by vehicle in critical condition
LITCHFIELD, Minn. (KFGO) – A pedestrian remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup in Litchfield, Minn., Friday, around 10:30 P.M. 33-year-old April Carriveau, of Litchfield, was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Ave when the vehicle struck a pedestrian. 21-year-old Jordan Peterson, also of Litchfield, remains in serious condition.
No injuries after fire destroys garage attached to home
LONSDALE, Minn. -- Everyone is safe after a garage went up in flames Thursday evening in a southern Minnesota town.Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.The Lonsdale Fire Department says they successfully rescued pets from inside the home and no one was injured.The home attached to the garage was mostly spared from the fire, with only smoke damage. The garage was ruled a total loss, LFD says.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1 injured in Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering Saturday afternoon after he was shot in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 5700 block of Sander Drive shortly after 1 p.m.Police say they found a man in his sixties outside the building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.Officers say they searched the area for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.The incident is under investigation.
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more.
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
One dead after Goodhue County fire
ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty
HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
Mpls. city council member eyes safety improvements near Lowry and Penn avenues after gunfire strikes two
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police continue to look for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was riding on a metro transit bus.Gunshots rang out near Lowry and Penn avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance camera videos show the moments before three masked juveniles walked into a parking lot near the intersection. Video also shows the metro transit bus pulling up before gunfire erupts.A Minneapolis police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen."Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus and the other...
Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley
A woman found dead in an Uptown alleyway was the possible victim of a hit-and-run crash. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a dead person in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenues South south of West 25th Street at 6:25 a.m. The woman was determined to...
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Comments / 0