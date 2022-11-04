Read full article on original website
Related
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104
Joakim Noah describes moment he knew Rose was 'special'
Before Derrick Rose broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for points by a rookie in a playoff debut, or became the youngest MVP in NBA history, Joakim Noah knew the Chicago Bulls' starting point guard was special. In fact, speaking to JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an episode of The Old...
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team would be one of the most intense series in NBA history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mark Kiszla: Nuggets should start Bruce Brown and let Michael Porter Jr. be big dog off bench
Why would the Nuggets waste the best years of Nikola Jokic’s career on wishes and prayers that Michael Porter Jr. will grow up to be an all-star?. Championships aren’t won with wishful thinking. I want the Nuggets to achieve what many naysayers in this dusty old cowtown think...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul George’s 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
The Clippers' stalwart point guard whipped out an invisible dictionary. How could it be possible, through nine games to start the season, that these Clippers were last in the NBA in points per game? In offensive efficiency? These Clippers — even continuing to miss Kawhi Leonard — with Paul George, John Wall, Norman Powell and a crew of veteran talent capable of going for 30 points on any given night?
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Noah on Derrick Rose's Bulls impact: 'He was Chicago'
Joakim Noah saw firsthand the impact Derrick Rose had on the city of Chicago and the Chicago Bulls' fanbase at the beginning of each of their NBA careers. Rose, a South Side native, ascended quickly to stardom at Simeon, then after one collegiate season at Memphis, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft to his hometown team.
Yardbarker
“He was Chicago”—Joakim Noah on how Derrick Rose gave hope to the entire city
Former Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared in a recent episode of JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and The Three‘ podcast and explained why one-time NBA MVP Derrick Rose means so much to Chicago. “First of all, he was a hometown kid, so he was from the hood,...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Lakers Without Patrick Beverley vs. Cavaliers on Sunday
Two wins through their first eight games isn’t how the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned their season starting. But there’s no time to sulk over the slow start with LeBron James’s former squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming to town for an inter-conference battle. The Lakers will have to...
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) out for Raptors Sunday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Birch is dealing with a knee injury and will now miss his second straight game as the Raptors take on the Bulls. The veteran center has played a role in the back of the Raptors' rotation whenever he has been healthy.
Comments / 0