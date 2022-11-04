ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston's Veterans Day Parade

The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SCHP inestigating fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded Friday evening to a fatal collision at Highway 17-A and Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County. According to the SCHP, it happened around 4:45 p.m. The driver of a Nissan versa was driving southbound on Highway 17-A, crossed the...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
LADSON, SC
counton2.com

Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Human remains found in Charleston County home destroyed by fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after a set of human remains were found inside of a burning home in the Hollywood area of the county Thursday evening, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Edgar...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester County crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Summers Drive. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says an Acura sedan and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north when a southbound...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Nana's Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
CHARLESTON, SC

Community Policy