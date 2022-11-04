Read full article on original website
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez: UFC Vegas 64 fight with Amanda Lemos ‘doesn’t make sense,’ next bout ‘has to be for the belt’
Marina Rodriguez is on a four-fight winning streak going into UFC Vegas 64’s main event Saturday night against Amanda Lemos. She embraces the headlining spot, even if she sees no logic in the matchmaking. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fightings’ Trocação Franca, Rodriguez said the Lemos matchup...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Amanda Lemos after UFC Fight Night 214 win?
Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after UFC Fight Night 214 loss?) Amanda Lemos couldn’t have picked a better time to earn her first main event victory on Saturday when she defeated Marina Rodriguez to take her career to the next level. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA,...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?
UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mario Bautista slices through Benito Lopez for early submission | UFC Vegas 64
Mario Bautista spoiled the return of bantamweight fighter Benito Lopez earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a dominant first-round submission (armbar). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On ESPN+. PIVOTAL STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting...
UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss came against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.
UFC Fight Night 213: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO UFC Fight Night 214 scorecard. Shayilan Neurdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO UFC Fight Night 214. Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via...
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tagir Ulanbekov spoils Nate Maness' flyweight debut with standing choke
LAS VEGAS – Tagir Ulanbekov picked up his most impressive octagon victory to date on Saturday when he submitted Nate Maness at UFC Fight Night 214. Ulanbekov (15-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), who is a part of American Kickboxing Academy and trains under Khabib Nurmagomedov, wasted no time chasing down the grappling in his flyweight bout with Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex.
UFC Vegas 64 Bonus Report: Neil Mangy takes home $50k for record-setting win
The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Tonight’s women’s strawweight main event resulted in a third round TKO victory for Amanda Lemos. The opening round was very closely contested but Lemos began to pull away in round two. Then, in round three, Amanda finished the fight by landing a big flurry that clearly had Rodriguez stunned (see that here).
Yardbarker
UFC Fight Night 214 Bonuses: Neil Magny, 3 Others Earn $50,000
Ultimate Fighting Championship awarded four fighters performance bonuses on the UFC Fight Night 214 card. Neil Magny received an extra $50,000 for the record-setting performance that saw him notch his 20th welterweight win inside the Octagon. Magny's historic performance saw him submit Daniel Rodriguez with a brabo choke to claim the most wins in promotional history within the division. Three other performance bonuses went to Mario Bautista for his triangle armbar submission win, Polyana Viana for her brutal knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey and Tamires Vidal for her jumping knee stoppage.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley suggests interim title fight with ‘Chito’ Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to sit out until June
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to wait until next summer to fight. In October, O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career, taking a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The win vaulted O’Malley up to the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and makes him the presumptive next title challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s title, but there’s one problem: Sterling doesn’t want to fight anytime soon.
