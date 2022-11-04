ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Council Project Updates

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llGQc_0iys36VO00

CIRCLEVILLE — During this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Council President Barry Keller gave updates on several projects being undertaken by City Council.

Keller said the direction has been given to get the digital recording system and remote switch for the speakers inside council chambers. In addition, the new lights have not yet arrived and the new cameras have arrived.

“Fingers crossed it will be done by year end,” Keller said. “I’d like to think we’re going to make this room a lot better for the public as well as the viewing public and have an office space to use and not have to use council chambers.”

Keller said an email has been forwarded to the Law Director and he would meet with him to get feedback to adopt the the new process for hiring to city council appointed boards in city council’s rules.

Keller said the City Council and Clerk Office across the hall from council chambers has “made some strides.” He said there is new office furniture, scanner, copier and fax machine and the new computer is being built.

“It’ll be a useable office for the clerk and City Council,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for South Side

A plan to build a 70-unit apartment complex at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. will go before the Columbus Development Commission next week. The project is being developed by Community Development for All People (CD4AP), an organization with over 16 years of experience in developing affordable housing on the South Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Recorder Gifford Recommends Few as Auditor

Efficiency, customer service and local government oversight is what your local Auditor’s office has provided as well as keeping a conservative budget. I have no doubt that Marsha Few will continue the trend of excellence that we have seen in the Auditor’s office over the past 48 years with Melissa Betz and Margaret Remy.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio

BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
BRYAN, OH
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Panda Express eyes location on city’s east side

An additional dining option for Delaware residents may be coming to the city’s growing east side. During Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, the commission recommended approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan for prominent Chinese-American fast food restaurant Panda Express to construct a new location on the south side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37.
DELAWARE, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire

HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
LAURELVILLE, OH
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after west Columbus shooting

One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. Evening Weather Forecast 11-06-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WEIXVY. The Spectrum: November 6, 2022. THIS WEEK ON THE SPECTRUM: Why hasn’t Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking his second term in office this Tuesday, debated...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pike County massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. https://nbc4i.co/3FMhwmX. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Plain Township crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
220
Followers
467
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy