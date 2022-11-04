Council Project Updates

CIRCLEVILLE — During this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Council President Barry Keller gave updates on several projects being undertaken by City Council.

Keller said the direction has been given to get the digital recording system and remote switch for the speakers inside council chambers. In addition, the new lights have not yet arrived and the new cameras have arrived.

“Fingers crossed it will be done by year end,” Keller said. “I’d like to think we’re going to make this room a lot better for the public as well as the viewing public and have an office space to use and not have to use council chambers.”

Keller said an email has been forwarded to the Law Director and he would meet with him to get feedback to adopt the the new process for hiring to city council appointed boards in city council’s rules.

Keller said the City Council and Clerk Office across the hall from council chambers has “made some strides.” He said there is new office furniture, scanner, copier and fax machine and the new computer is being built.

“It’ll be a useable office for the clerk and City Council,” he said.