2023 Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4: Which Compact Crossover SUV Offers the Best Value?
Which compact crossover SUV should you drive? Let's look at the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4: Which Compact Crossover SUV Offers the Best Value? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs
Long-lasting SUVs provide plenty of value over time. Here are the three longest lasting small SUVs. The post 3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Going Smaller: 4 Top-Rated Compact SUVs Recommended by Autoblog.com
Should you drive one of these top-rated compact SUVs? You should if you trust Autoblog.com. The post Going Smaller: 4 Top-Rated Compact SUVs Recommended by Autoblog.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack
The Ford Mustang GT Automatic and Chevy Camaro 2SS are just two of the cars with less horsepower but more straight line speed than a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The post 5 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring the Best Used Small SUV for 2023?
The 2019 Honda CR-V Touring is one of the best used small SUV options. Here's what you need to know about the small SUV. The post Is the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring the Best Used Small SUV for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.
Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Large Luxury SUVs Under $50,000 to Seek out and 1 to Skip
These large luxury SUVs under $50,000 include the 2009 Lexus LX, the 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser, and even the 2011 Cadillac Escalade. The post 3 Large Luxury SUVs Under $50,000 to Seek out and 1 to Skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
