4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000

When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.
MotorBiscuit

Which Small SUV Lasts the Longest?

Some small SUVs have the potential to last well over 10 years. Which small SUV lasts the longest?
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine

﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorBiscuit

4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T

The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2023 Honda CR-V Bring Anything New?

Are you looking for an SUV with only a few tweaks? The 2023 Honda CR-V could be the compact crossover SUV you want to drive.
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you're looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what's going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

