ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Hot startups like Miro and Canva are racing to dominate virtual whiteboards, an emerging category of workplace tools that sparked Adobe's $20 billion bid for Figma

By Paayal Zaveri
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofx6t_0iys2g2O00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xegeu_0iys2g2O00
Andrey Khusid, the founder and CEO of Miro.

Miro

  • Virtual whiteboards are becoming essential workplace tools, as evidenced by Adobe's bid for Figma.
  • But analysts and VCs think these whiteboards will be just one piece of visual-collaboration suites.
  • Firms like Miro and Canva are building out platforms to compete with one another.
  • This article is part of " Enterprise Tech Blueprint ," a series exploring the strategies leading-edge companies use to innovate and grow.

When Adobe announced its $20 billion bid to acquire Figma, executives at the design giant praised the startup's virtual-whiteboard tool, FigJam, and made clear it was a driving factor in the deal. Adobe's own tool had failed , and the firm wanted a springboard into a growing category that's shaping up to be the next big thing.

The $20 billion price tag only further signaled the boom around virtual whiteboards, which allow users to collaborate visually and are quickly becoming essential tools alongside videoconferencing and workplace messaging. Though these tools existed before the pandemic, the sudden shift to remote work catapulted companies like Miro, Mural, Canva, and Figma into the spotlight, providing new ways for colleagues to work together from wherever they are.

"[Virtual whiteboarding] was niche, and now it's sort of mainstreamed," Chris Marsh, an analyst at 451 Research, told Insider. "It found a whole bunch of new use cases."

Besides Figma, Miro has gained momentum over the past two years, growing to 40 million users from 5 million users. Canva's easy-to-use design tools have 100 million monthly active users, some of whom are now bringing the tools into their workplaces. Canva says its whiteboard tool alone has 10 million users.

Mural and Lucid have also become popular, and collaboration companies like Box, Monday.com, and ClickUp have added whiteboard features to their suites. Analysts at 451 research surveyed hundreds of IT professionals across company sizes and industries and found that visual-collaboration tools like virtual whiteboards will be "game-changing" for employees over the next two to three years, the analysts told Insider.

But industry insiders think virtual whiteboards will become just one piece of a visual-collaboration arena. They believe the companies that will survive are the ones that can build a platform around their whiteboard tools and create more reasons for companies to use them.

"One needs to try and become a platform so that you can service several ways of communicating, so that you don't become a point product," said Harry Nelis, a partner at Accel who led the firm's investment in Miro. "But then the second bit is you need to be able to offer products that either go deep enough in a particular task such as workshops or that are tailored towards particular applications."

Going after a 'visual collaboration' tool kit to replace legacy tools

Companies are using virtual whiteboards for things beyond brainstorming, such as product road maps, employee onboarding, and team content hubs. As a result, companies like Miro, Canva, and Lucid are on similar paths toward becoming larger visual-communications platforms.

"Whiteboarding is just one of the many use cases of visual collaboration," Varun Parmar, Miro's chief product officer, told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3Eiy_0iys2g2O00
Cliff Obrecht, the chief operating officer and cofounder of Canva.

Canva

Miro is adding integrations with other workplace apps to allow users to share information from those apps with Miro and use it for more tasks. It's also using its growing user base to source templates to show its users how to use its product in different ways.

"From our perspective, visual collaboration is a stand-alone product category," Parmar said.

Canva's design tools are quickly being adopted by workplaces and replacing traditional tools from Microsoft and Adobe for slide presentations and static documents. It recently announced a 100 million monthly active users, a rapid increase from 50 million in mid 2020. For context, it took Canva seven years to reach that first milestone of 50 million users. The increase follows Canva's recent announcement of its Visual Worksuite, which has apps for whiteboarding, creating social-media content and documents, editing videos, and more.

"Our goal is to really unify all the visual-communication needs within an organization," said Cliff Obrecht, Canva's cofounder and chief operating officer. "So as everything becomes more visual, what's really been missing in between the Microsofts and the Adobes of the world is this visual-communication suite."

Experts are wondering whether firms making virtual-whiteboard tools can remain stand-alone companies or whether there will be more mergers and acquisitions among them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U79tn_0iys2g2O00
Scott Belsky, Adobe's chief product officer, and Dylan Field, Figma's CEO and cofounder.

Adobe; Figma

When Adobe announced its bid for Figma, Scott Belsky, Adobe's chief product officer, told Insider he saw virtual whiteboards becoming as important as PowerPoint or other slide-presentation tools. He said the tools that will stand out are ones that have multimedia capabilites like photo editing, graphics, or video, integrated and that's where Adobe can add value to FigJam.

"Imagine if you're whiteboarding something with your team and you can instantly kind of throw in a video and quickly edit, and then circle something and show them what you mean," he said.

Analysts have said visual-collaboration tools like Miro, Mural, Canva, and Lucid would make good acquisition targets for software vendors looking to expand their productivity and collaboration platforms .

There's only so far a user can get with an integration of a particular tool into a larger work management platform where people are doing most of their work, Marsh said. "I think the value ultimately will be that it just needs to be a native part of this environment."

Got a tip? Contact this reporter via email at pzaveri@insider.com or Signal at 925-364-4258. (PR pitches by email only, please.)

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40

Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
Creative Bloq

Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of

The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
Digital Trends

Meta Quest Pro review: the future right on your face

“The Meta Quest Pro is a fascinating piece of technology that will delight early adopters.”. The Meta Quest Pro is not your standard VR headset. In many way, it’s a new category of product, meant as a device to replace your laptop for work. Despite all the skepticism around...
DIY Photography

Sell your drone and use Google’s new AI to “fly” through a landscape photo

After text-to-image, text-to-video, and AI-generated video in general, is definitely the next big thing. Shortly after introducing its own text-to-video AI, Google introduced another AI-powered video tool -and it’s pretty darn awesome!. Google’s new program InfiniteNature-Zero lets you “fly into” a landscape scene, similar to what we often see...
HackerNoon

Typescript Replaced Javascript to Became the World's Favourite Language

Typescript has surpassed Javascript to become the world’s favorite language. A new report by CircleCI gives data for 3 years 2019, 2020 and 2022. According to the report, Javascript remained in the top position for 2019 and 2020 but was replaced by Typescript in 2022 as the world’s favorite language. Before that Typescript was in third and second spot respectively.
sciencetimes.com

Manav Golecha, the Co-Founder of MetaTora, Creates the Best Virtual Influencers and VTubers in the History

MetaTora is a well-known company with co-founder Manav Golecha, who is responsible for developing the sector of Virtual Influencers and VTubers. Manav succeeded to create one of the best Web3 studios for animations in the world. You just have to see newly created characters and impressive virtual worlds. Only highly-skilled experts are able to perform such a job.
News-Medical.net

VR remote collaboration system lets share user experience on the move without causing VR sickness

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have engineered a virtual reality (VR) remote collaboration system which lets users on Segways share not only what they see but also the feeling of acceleration as they move. Riders equipped with cameras and accelerometers can feedback their sensations to a remote user on a modified wheelchair wearing a VR headset. User surveys showed significant reduction in VR sickness, promising a better experience for remote collaboration activities.
geekwire.com

LeadScorz, which uses AI to analyze sales leads, lands $5.6M

LeadScorz, an AI-based marketing tool that analyzes digital sales leads, landed $5.6 million in a Series A round to fuel growth and boost hiring. Veteran entrepreneur Pat Murphy launched the company in 2018. The Seattle startup features a patent-pending tech component that “grades” incoming sales leads from web pages and phone calls using criteria such as geography or other demographics. The company’s software integrates with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
SEATTLE, WA
Phys.org

Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment

An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
SlashGear

How To Connect Google Assistant Or Alexa To Your Xbox Series X|S

Using virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant can be beneficial in so many ways. Apart from being a convenient one-stop shop for answers to any query you may have, they can be a huge time saver that allows you to streamline the hands-free use of compatible devices within your vicinity. For avid video gamers, this includes your Xbox Series X|S.
Business Insider

Business Insider

709K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy