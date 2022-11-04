Read full article on original website
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
These 4 Superb Growth Stocks Are Beating the Nasdaq Bear Market: Is It Too Late to Buy?
While stocks that go hyperbolic in a bull market may garner more attention during their climb phase, companies that are capable of thriving in turbulent markets may be more valuable to investors over the long term. That second type of resilience is a critical attribute that Nasdaq-listed stocks Axon Enterprise...
Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Different From Yours. Here's Why.
Investors from all woks of life tend to follow the teachings and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett. After all, Buffett is not only considered to be one of the best investors ever, but he's also one of the richest people in the world, so he's got the results to back it up.
Got $1,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market right now and searching for companies that are less cyclical and can generate investor returns in a wide range of environments, you're not alone. While no stock is entirely impervious to factors like the economy or market volatility, healthcare stocks can be a...
MSFT vs. ORCL: Which Cloud Stock is Better?
Enterprise companies are preparing for a possible recession, with many companies laying off hundreds of employees. On some level, cloud stocks can be somewhat resistant to a recession, although their stocks may be less so. In this piece, we compared two large cap software and cloud stocks. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is a fraction of the size of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), but both have announced layoffs in the last few months. However, Oracle's stock has significantly outperformed Microsoft's over the last month, and a closer analysis reveals why.
2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in November
Some investors prefer boring stocks. That's completely understandable. Boring stocks often deliver the best long-term returns. They're like the tortoise in Aesop's classic fable about the hare and the tortoise. But other investors seek more excitement. They know that hares win plenty of races, too. If you're in that group,...
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. ) : This Gainesville, Texas-based company which provides water solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industries of U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.
Bull vs Bear: Does Meta Stock Have Legs?
Bull vs. Bear is a new, weekly feature where the VettaFi writers' room takes opposite sides for a debate on controversial stocks, strategies, or market ideas — with plenty of discussion of ETF ideas to play either angle. For this edition of Bull vs. Bear, Karrie Gordon and Elle Caruso debate the investment case for and against communications services giant Meta.
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)?
The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
