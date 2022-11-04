Read full article on original website
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car
Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation. The boys were trick-or-treating with their mother on Halloween night when she was struck by a car. The driver took off. Luckily, the boys were not hurt. Once the mother was taken to...
Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village
The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
Santa's Village lights up American Christmas in Mount Vernon
The company is opening it’s door to the public today with an illuminated walk-through of Santa’s Village.
Neighbors using alternatives to heat their home to save money
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.
New Accessible Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Underway
The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and its world-class fishing. As DEC continues to expand recreational opportunities for people of all abilities, the site will have several Americans with Disabilities Act- (ADA) compliant features. Plans include a two-lane, concrete launch ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer parking spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
Nineteen Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
Officials call for better cell phone coverage in St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Recent cell phone service problems in St. Lawrence County have officials there calling for better coverage. But, that’s easier said than done. When Ronald Burke isn’t working as the superintendent of the Canton School District, he serves as the chief of Madrid’s...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Herkimer County IDA receives large grant
Herkimer, New York – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants to support nearly $1 billion in projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (HCIDA) has received $9,358,800 of this total, which is one of the largest grants awarded. “This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County,” states CEO John J. Piseck, “as Herkimer County and the surrounding region suffer from aging infrastructure that requires modernization and improvement to provide services such as clean drinking water to ensure the health and safety of the region’s residents. This project is expected to support over 22,000 residents in Herkimer County.”
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Greenburgh Black Lives Matter mural suffering damage
Harper showed News 12 damage caused by bird droppings, water and rain since the mural, located underneath the I-287 overpass on Manhattan Avenue in Greenburgh, was completed two months ago.
All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
Cortland County Woman Accused of Setting Bad Example Swapping Bar Codes
A Central New York woman is accused of setting a less than stellar example for a child by allegedly switching prices on merchandise at the Cortlandville Walmart in front of the youngster. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a complaint at the store concerning someone switching barcodes on...
