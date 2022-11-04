ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Neighbors using alternatives to heat their home to save money

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.
DEWITT, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

New Accessible Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Underway

The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and its world-class fishing. As DEC continues to expand recreational opportunities for people of all abilities, the site will have several Americans with Disabilities Act- (ADA) compliant features. Plans include a two-lane, concrete launch ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer parking spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
B.R. Shenoy

Nineteen Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
WIBX 950

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
thevalleyside.com

Herkimer County IDA receives large grant

Herkimer, New York – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants to support nearly $1 billion in projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (HCIDA) has received $9,358,800 of this total, which is one of the largest grants awarded. “This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County,” states CEO John J. Piseck, “as Herkimer County and the surrounding region suffer from aging infrastructure that requires modernization and improvement to provide services such as clean drinking water to ensure the health and safety of the region’s residents. This project is expected to support over 22,000 residents in Herkimer County.”
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
wwnytv.com

All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy