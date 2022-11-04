ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The super-charged dollar just saw its steepest drop in over 2 years as rumors swirl about China's reopening

By Phil Rosen
 2 days ago
A 100 yuan banknote (R) is placed next to $100 banknotes in this picture illustration taken in Beijing Nov. 1, 2010. Reuters/Petar Kujundzic
  • The US dollar index weakened about 1.3% on Friday as rumors about a China reopening circulated.
  • In 2022, the US Dollar Index has climbed roughly 16% as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.
  • Should China ease its zero-COVID policies, its economy and energy demand would see a sharp rebound.

The US Dollar Index shed more than 1.3% Friday amid about a potential easing of China's zero-COVID rules. The dip marked its steepest slide since March 2020, according to Bloomberg.

At a Friday conference hosted by Citigroup, Zeng Guang, former chief scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said disease policies will see significant changes, per the Wall Street Journal.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong and the US surged, while the yuan rose 1.6% against the dollar to 7.185.

So far in 2022, the dollar has climbed more than 16%, fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, China has maintained a comparatively accommodative monetary policy, even as downside pressure on the yuan grows.

On Thursday, the yuan slid to 7.3166 per dollar, near a 15-year low that it hit on Tuesday. In 2022, the yuan has lost about 16%, and yuan-denominated assets have seen massive outflows.

The governor of the People's Bank of China, however, maintained that the currency will remain "basically stable" and balanced.

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
