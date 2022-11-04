ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas Opens 2022-23 Season in Pine Bluff

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Sports

How to watch Arkansas vs. Liberty: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a week off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested

Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KLST/KSAN

Pregnant woman and baby found dead in Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The search for a missing pregnant woman came to a gruesome end after authorities discovered the bodies of her and her unborn child in separate locations in southwest Missouri. Authorities discovered human remains they say belong to Ashley Bush, 33, at a McDonald County home, and preliminary evidence suggests she died […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR

