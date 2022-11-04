Read full article on original website
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Opens 2022-23 Season in Pine Bluff
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Liberty: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a week off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman, players break down 21-19 loss to No. 23 Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the No. 23 Liberty Flames 21-19 on Saturday. It was the Flames’ first-ever win against an SEC opponent. They also handed Arkansas a loss on their Homecoming too. Sam Pittman and some of his players, Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders,...
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
hogville.net
Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested
Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
UA cancels 2022 homecoming parade due to weather threat
The University of Arkansas has canceled its 2022 Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 due to a severe weather threat for the area.
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Five in the running to be the next Alma mayor
ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, voters in Alma will decide who will be representing their city as the next mayor. There are five people in the race to be the next alma mayor, including the incumbent, Jerry Martin. Running against Martin is Eddie Wakefield, Brent Gardner, Jim Fincher and Gary Perry. Each of […]
Fall Market to host more than 250 vendors
ore than 250 vendors will be featured at the NWA Makers Fall Market on Nov. 6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
KYTV
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Pregnant woman and baby found dead in Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The search for a missing pregnant woman came to a gruesome end after authorities discovered the bodies of her and her unborn child in separate locations in southwest Missouri. Authorities discovered human remains they say belong to Ashley Bush, 33, at a McDonald County home, and preliminary evidence suggests she died […]
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
