LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self will be forced to watch the fifth-ranked Jayhawks open the season against Omaha from afar on Monday night. Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will be serving the first in a four-game suspension handed down by the school as part of an ongoing NCAA infractions case for nearly six years with no end in sight. Norm Roberts, a longtime Kansas assistant who also was the head coach at St. John's, will be the acting head coach. Self is still allowed to work with the Jayhawks in practice, but he can't have any contact with the team on game day.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO