Sabetha, KS

WIBW

Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods were unable to rally from a 17 point halftime deficit against the Pitt Statt Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium, falling 37-23 to the Gorillas. After quarterback Jared Taylor connected with star receiver James Letcher Jr. on an impressive 86 yard touchdown pass to...
TOPEKA, KS
catchitkansas.com

Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season

SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

KU will open the season without Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self will be forced to watch the fifth-ranked Jayhawks open the season against Omaha from afar on Monday night. Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will be serving the first in a four-game suspension handed down by the school as part of an ongoing NCAA infractions case for nearly six years with no end in sight. Norm Roberts, a longtime Kansas assistant who also was the head coach at St. John's, will be the acting head coach. Self is still allowed to work with the Jayhawks in practice, but he can't have any contact with the team on game day.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: No felony charges coming after alleged battery

No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team shortly before the season began. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman tells KVOE News there were “innumerable interviews” as part of the ongoing investigation involving his office and Emporia Police. He says there was “no evidence to support the filing of felony charges.”
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway

Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported

Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident

JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks

Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Schwan's to build new distribution center in Salina

Pizza was for breakfast this morning as Schwan's in partnership with its parent company, CJ Foods, announced plans for a new distribution center located at the Schwan's Pizza campus. The state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center will be built at its pizza-manufacturing facility in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. The news...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

No transports following two vehicle accident in east Emporia

Two vehicles suffered significant damage, however, no individuals were transported after a collision in east Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Police Officers and Emporia EMS were called to the 1200 block of East 12th Ave. shortly after 12:30 pm. Full details, including a crash narrative, are pending from Emporia Police, however, the accident involved two vehicles an SUV and a passenger car.
EMPORIA, KS
