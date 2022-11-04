Read full article on original website
WIBW
Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods were unable to rally from a 17 point halftime deficit against the Pitt Statt Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium, falling 37-23 to the Gorillas. After quarterback Jared Taylor connected with star receiver James Letcher Jr. on an impressive 86 yard touchdown pass to...
catchitkansas.com
Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season
SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
Wabaunsee welcomes Warriors one win away from program history
After handling their business in a 54-13 win over Belle Plaine last week, Wabaunsee Head Coach Jess Rutledge’s message to his team was simple. Now is the time to go make history. This Charger program has won just five playoff games in all its time on the gridiron and...
KU will open the season without Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self will be forced to watch the fifth-ranked Jayhawks open the season against Omaha from afar on Monday night. Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will be serving the first in a four-game suspension handed down by the school as part of an ongoing NCAA infractions case for nearly six years with no end in sight. Norm Roberts, a longtime Kansas assistant who also was the head coach at St. John's, will be the acting head coach. Self is still allowed to work with the Jayhawks in practice, but he can't have any contact with the team on game day.
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)
Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: No felony charges coming after alleged battery
No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team shortly before the season began. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman tells KVOE News there were “innumerable interviews” as part of the ongoing investigation involving his office and Emporia Police. He says there was “no evidence to support the filing of felony charges.”
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
Edward E. Casinger was just 20 years old when died at the battle of Pearl Harbor. His remains will finally be buried in Arlington, Virginia.
KVOE
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
Rock opera tells metal story of Kan. student who died fighting fascism
Frank Narwot first learned of Don Henry’s short life and sacrifice while glancing over a trivia display at a Lawrence, Kansas, brewpub. “I read his story,” the guitarist and music professor at Wichita State University said, “and I was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to write some music about this.”
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
World’s Largest Belt Buckle coming soon to small Kansas town
The town of Abilene will soon be laying claim to having the World's Largest Belt Buckle as their project nears completion.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
WIBW
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
Schwan's to build new distribution center in Salina
Pizza was for breakfast this morning as Schwan's in partnership with its parent company, CJ Foods, announced plans for a new distribution center located at the Schwan's Pizza campus. The state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center will be built at its pizza-manufacturing facility in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. The news...
KVOE
No transports following two vehicle accident in east Emporia
Two vehicles suffered significant damage, however, no individuals were transported after a collision in east Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Police Officers and Emporia EMS were called to the 1200 block of East 12th Ave. shortly after 12:30 pm. Full details, including a crash narrative, are pending from Emporia Police, however, the accident involved two vehicles an SUV and a passenger car.
Little Apple Post
