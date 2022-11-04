Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Selena Gomez’s Mom Reveals Why She and the Actress Haven’t Seen Her Upcoming Documentary
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez is not quite ready to relive certain parts of her life. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Only Murders in the Building actress' mom, Mandy Teefey, revealed that she and her daughter have "both agreed" not to watch her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black." "Selena Gomez:...
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez Had A Major Crush On Another Disney Star
Before there was the celeb dating app Raya, there was the epic 2000s Disney dating pool. At the time, Selena Gomez, aka the queen of Disney channel, dated fellow teen sensation Nick Jonas. But it turns out, even before that, the Wizards of Waverly Place star was holding a torch for another Disney star. During a Nov. 2 interview with Variety, Gomez said that her new documentary, My Mind & Me, will include details about her childhood celebrity crush on... Cole Sprouse.
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram
Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
Vogue
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On The Silk Slip
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The popstar opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
Alek Keshishian on Filming Selena Gomez Through Her Darkest Moments: ‘I Would Know When Enough Was Enough’
Filmmaker Alek Keshishian went through over 200 hours of Verite footage and more hours for AppleTV+ “Selena: My Mind and Me.” Through it, the director who helmed “Madonna: Truth or Dare” had unprecedented access to singer and superstar Selena Gomez. What began as a behind-the-scenes of...
Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen — and 5 Other Takeaways From Our Cover Story
Selena Gomez is a survivor. That’s clear from the candid, bracing conversation in her Rolling Stone cover story, where she reflects on harrowing moments in her ongoing health battles, both mental and physical. But her experiences have made her passionate about using her platform to advocate for others. In her interview with writer Alex Morris, she revealed her complicated feelings about being the “face” of a cause, strategies for defusing manufactured drama, and how her new documentary My Mind and Me almost never saw the light of day. She almost pulled her mental health documentary...
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children
In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opens up about how her bipolar diagnosis may inhibit her ability to carry her own children in the future. After visiting with a friend who is trying to get pregnant, Gomez said she broke down in tears: Due to the two medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder, she says she “likely” won't be able to carry children of her own, writes Rolling Stone's Alex Morris.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Did Selena Gomez Ever Get Plastic Surgery? Why She Has Sparked Rumors More Than Once
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has amassed a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame, and the “Baila Conmigo” artist has faced plastic surgery rumors a...
wmagazine.com
Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary
Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez Is 'So Eager To Leak' Her New Album
Selena Gomez gave an exciting update about her third studio album.
Watch Selena Gomez Talk ‘My Mind and Me,’ Celebrating 30, and Her Rolling Stone Cover Shoot
During her December-issue cover shoot, Selena Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her remarkable new documentary, My Mind and Me, an intimate portrait of the superstar’s struggle with mental illness over six years. Though Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, she reveals that working on this documentary pushed...
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa Beef? Singer Responds To Speculations
The recent release of Selena Gomez's documentary, "My Mind and Me," saw a different side of the singer, the vulnerable side which she did not often show her fans. This thrust her back into the spotlight, earning her several interviews with different publications, including Rolling Stone. In her interview with...
Everything We Learned from Selena Gomez’s New Documentary
In her revealing new documentary, Selena Gomez shares a lot with the world. Here are the four biggest takeaways from the new film.
Which TV Spin-Off Was Better Than The Original Series?
Someone has to say it — Suite Life on Deck was better than The Suite Life of Zack and Cody!
Comments / 0