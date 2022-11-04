ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria to Re-open Soon

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
 2 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final touches are being put on the newly-renovated Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria location and owner & operator Richard Jarrell says that the Galleria location will be opening very soon.

“I can’t go anywhere without people saying when are we getting our Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria back,” Jarrell said.

If you have driven by the Beckley Galleria location recently, you may have noticed a sign outside the restaurant that says “Join Our Team”, and that can only mean one thing. “This [sign] means we are very very close, we are very close to time to open,” Jarrell said. “We are super excited, but we still need some team members throughout our organization.”

Currently, open interviews are being held at the Beckley Galleria location for any three of the Beckley locations Monday through Saturday from 10 AM-4 PM. Those interested in applying are asked to fill out an application at cfabeckleyjobs.com before heading to the restaurant for an interview.

The Beckley Galleria location has been closed for renovations since the beginning of July. Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall and Harper Road is still open as normal.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
