Norman, OK

KOCO

Williams’ 192 yards rushing lead Baylor past Oklahoma, 38-35

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Craig Williams ran for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Baylor defeated Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive. Williams, a fifth-year junior, had rushed for 456 yards his entire injury-plagued career before exploding against the Sooners. His top performance this season had been 68 yards rushing against BYU, and he did not play in Baylor’s previous two games.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Norman looks into park crosswalk after 11-year-old girl struck by car

NORMAN, Okla. — An 11-year-old girl was struck by a car on Thursday evening in Norman's Reaves Park. The city of Norman said a temporary crosswalk was set up where the incident occurred, but it wasn't prominent because the area undergoing construction. While city officials said the girl is...
NORMAN, OK

