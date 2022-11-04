Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
KOCO
Williams’ 192 yards rushing lead Baylor past Oklahoma, 38-35
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Craig Williams ran for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Baylor defeated Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive. Williams, a fifth-year junior, had rushed for 456 yards his entire injury-plagued career before exploding against the Sooners. His top performance this season had been 68 yards rushing against BYU, and he did not play in Baylor’s previous two games.
KOCO
OU, OSU Football Forecast: Cold start with sunny afternoon
It will be a chilly start to the day in Norman, with a sunny afternoon. The Cowboys play in Lawrence, where the weather will be cloudy and windy. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the Oklahoma Football Forecast.
KOCO
First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
KOCO
Fugitive on Oklahoma City police’s ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that a fugitive on their ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught. A man wanted for a murder nearly four years ago on Northwest 10th Street was found out of state. The fugitive is in custody in Georgia and OKC police said this all goes back to a shooting case from 2019.
KOCO
Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
KOCO
Blue Light Ceremony held to honor fallen officers throughout Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Blue Light Ceremony was held to honor fallen officers throughout the state. On Sunday, officers and families were there to remember those who were lost this year. Officers and deputies from multiple different agencies across the state remembered those who died in the line of duty.
KOCO
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after shooting outside City Rescue Mission in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon outside the City Rescue Mission in downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that someone was shot in the hip outside the City Rescue Mission, near Reno and Shartel avenues. Crews took the victim to an area hospital, but their condition has not been released.
KOCO
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
KOCO
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
KOCO
Norman looks into park crosswalk after 11-year-old girl struck by car
NORMAN, Okla. — An 11-year-old girl was struck by a car on Thursday evening in Norman's Reaves Park. The city of Norman said a temporary crosswalk was set up where the incident occurred, but it wasn't prominent because the area undergoing construction. While city officials said the girl is...
