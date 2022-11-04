Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Opening day turnout lower than expected
With Friday being the first day of the festival, and the second day now finished, vendors and officials were kept much busier on Saturday. Though off to a good start, Friday was not quite as busy as most were expecting. Many believe this to be due to the fact that many Wiregrass high schools were competing in football playoffs.
wdhn.com
Live music at the National Peanut festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The National Peanut Festival will be having live music throughout the nine-day event. Here is a list of bands and musicians that will be playing live each day at the fairgrounds. Friday, November 4. The Rock Mob will be performing at the Food Court Stage...
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
wtvy.com
Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking rides at the 2022 National Peanut Festival. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reithoffer Shows President Rick...
wdhn.com
“All About Heart” fundraiser for Enterprise fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— After the business fire that happened 3 weeks ago, the community has come together in the “All About Heart” fundraiser to try and bring back what those 5 businesses have lost. At “All About Heart, locals could come donate and pick out a wood...
wtvy.com
Daleville powwow celebrates Native American heritage
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -People in Daleville took time on November 5 and 6 to celebrate Native American Heritage. The Daleville powwow brought together members of many different tribes to share their culture. They served fry bread, while leading drum circles and traditional dances. The public was also informed on the...
wdhn.com
National Peanut Festival crew going through final preparations before opening day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Reithoffer shows staff spent the final day before the opening day of the week-long National Peanut Festival going through last-minute inspections. Some rides are still in the process of going up completely, and others are being cleaned and going through a ride maintenance test. “On...
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with Houston Co. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President. Updated: 11 hours ago. NPF President...
wdhn.com
Staying warm as the National Peanut Festival starts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mainly sunny skies and above-average highs in the low 80s can be expected again today. This will make for a perfect day to get outdoors and go to the first day of the National Peanut Festival as gates open at 4 PM!. We’ll start off...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 4, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Mainly sunny skies and above-average highs in the low 80s can be expected again today. This will make for a perfect day to get outdoors and go to the first day of the National Peanut Festival as gates open at 4 PM!
wdhn.com
Veterans organization honors WDHN’s Mike Gurspan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – WDHN’s anchor and reporter Mike Gurspan was caught off guard as the DAV Chapter 94 walked into the studio to give him an award. “Mike, we are presenting this to you,” Fay Miller said. It’s the patriotic soaring eagle award of excellence —...
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
wtvy.com
All About Heart fundraiser to benefit downtown Enterprise businesses affected by fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Almost three weeks after the fire in downtown Enterprise, efforts are increasing to support the businesses affected. People are getting creative for a cause. After the fire devastated her business, Jessica Goodson reached out to her vendors to tell them what happened. “One of our suppliers in...
wdhn.com
Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan clinched their spot in the postseason last week by defeating Jeff Davis, they enter the playoffs as the 4 seed in 7A region two. That seeding meant the Wolves would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Friday night, Dothan took on Foley, the 7A region […]
wdhn.com
Trash collection canceled for Veterans Day
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — Since Veterans Day is just around the corner, here are the current schedules for garbage pick-up in the Wiregrass. On Friday, November 11, The City of Enterprise will be closed and no garbage will be collected that day. Garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will...
wdhn.com
Elba Clipper newspaper editor writes a popular book
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted an evening with the author. of a book that has recently gained attention here in the wiregrass and beyond. The author Linda Hodge is the weekly “Elba Clipper” newspaper editor. In her book. “Tales from Yonder: growing up with...
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
The Extra Point: Southern Choctaw vs. Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Elba Tigers completed the 2022 regular season going undefeated on the year. That earned them the one seed out of 1A region two as well as a home playoff game. The Tigers hosted Southern Choctaw in the opening round of the playoffs. Elba races into the second round with a […]
wdhn.com
Weekend system to bring clouds and isolated showers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Clouds will build in overnight, and temperatures will stay warm as lows only fall to around 60. Saturday will be dry until the evening hours. We’ll get partial clearing that allows us to warm up into the low and middle 80s. Then, a line of showers crosses I-65 and brings light to moderate rain to the western half of our viewing area. At this point, it still looks like a mainly dry day for those at the National Peanut Festival, but be prepared for some light rain in the evening.
