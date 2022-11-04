ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

WATCH: Dartmouth unified basketball player hits buzzer-beater

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A player on Dartmouth High School’s unified basketball team nailed a memorable shot.

Austin Santos stole the ball from the other team and buried the buzzer-beater from half-court in Thursday’s game against Middleboro.

See the shot and his team’s reaction in the video above.

