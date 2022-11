WASHINGTON (7News) — As the Powerball jackpot keeps getting bigger, more people keep buying tickets. The estimated jackpot is now up to $1.6 billion -- the highest in Powerball history. As of 5 p.m., Virginia Lottery confirmed $2,837,909 in Powerball sales statewide just on Friday. More than $1.1 million...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO