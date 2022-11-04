ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header

Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory

England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Matt Turner dressed for Arsenal after missing 3 matches

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was dressed and on the bench for Arsenal's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday after missing three matches with an injured groin. Turner did not dress for one Premier League and two Europa League games. He has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven and has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then...
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect

With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers. According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are at risk of losing one of their highest-rated prospects, as Man City have opened talks with...
