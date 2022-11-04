Read full article on original website
Related
Who should England pick to replace Ben Chilwell in their World Cup squad?
The options to replace Ben Chilwell in England's World Cup squad.
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: This is the Utd team we expect to see
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
Sporting News
New Zealand vs. Fiji result, highlights as late Jordan Rapana heroics send Kiwis into Rugby League World Cup semifinals
Jordan Rapana's late penalty and try spared New Zealand's blushes as the world's number one side fought back to defeat a valiant Fiji in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a 24-18 victory at the MKM Stadium in Hull. The Kiwis had to wait for 72 minutes to...
SkySports
Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal continue perfect start while Villa win at Liverpool
WSL round-up after a Sunday full of action; wins for Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, Aston Villa and Brighton. Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table. Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph...
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Eagles snatch late winner
Match report from West Ham vs. Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Eddie Howe provides injury update on sensational Newcastle duo
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has provided injury updates for both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.
West Ham 4-5 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls win nine-goal WSL thriller
Match report and player ratings as Brighton beat West Ham in a thrilling WSL encounter.
FOX Sports
Matt Turner dressed for Arsenal after missing 3 matches
American goalkeeper Matt Turner was dressed and on the bench for Arsenal's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday after missing three matches with an injured groin. Turner did not dress for one Premier League and two Europa League games. He has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven and has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.
NBC Sports
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers. According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are at risk of losing one of their highest-rated prospects, as Man City have opened talks with...
When is the Carabao Cup 2022/23 fourth round draw and where to watch
The 2022/23 Carabao Cup fourth round draw will swiftly follow the conclusion of the third round ties. Here's all you need to know about the draw.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
USMNT left-back Sam Vines to miss World Cup with broken tibia
Royal Antwerp left-back Sam Vines will miss the 2022 World Cup with the United States Men's National Team due to a broken tibia, the player announced Saturday.
Graham Potter provides honest assessment of Chelsea's loss to Arsenal
Graham Potter delivered a fair assessment of Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.
'Disappointed' Newcastle star out injured until after World Cup
Newcastle injury news as one star remains ruled out until after the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0