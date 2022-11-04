Read full article on original website
#10 Arkansas Opens Season Monday; Muss Radio Show Starts Tuesday
Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs North Dakota State Bison (0-0, 0-0 Summit) What: Arkansas’ season opener; Game 1 of Season 100. When: Monday – Nov. 7 – 7:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court. How (to...
Razorbacks, LSU now set for ESPN on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will be shown on ESPN Saturday morning with the kickoff set for 11 a.m. LSU (7-2, 5-1) is coming off an exciting 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama on Saturday night. The win puts the Tigers in control of their own destiny in the SEC West since they also have beaten Ole Miss.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
Razorbacks Edged by Bulldogs in Five Sets
The Arkansas volleyball team traveled to Athens to close out the week and while the Hogs got out to a 2-1 lead in the match, the host Bulldogs came back strong and forced a fifth set, which they went on to win for a 3-2 victory. Georgia’s defense put up...
Preview – Arkansas Opens 2022-23 Season in Pine Bluff
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.
Hogs Power Past Flames
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback swimming and diving team returned to the Arkansas Natatorium on Friday night and completed the day with a 177-122 win over the Liberty Flames. Freshman Betsy Wizard broke the school and pool record in the 200-butterfly event with a time of 1:54.33. “Wow, what...
Smoke and Barrel
It was a sports fan’s ideal night out. Folks descended on Grey Rock Mansion to indulge in bourbon tastings and taste treats from a variety of local restaurants…all while mingling inside and under several tents outside with Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. and Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Odgen. The party benefited the Jonathan Ogden Foundation and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.
As the coaching carousel spins, Hugh Freeze just keeps winning: 'The proof is in the pudding'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Hugh Freeze jogged to the middle of a field inside an SEC stadium Saturday as a winner for the first time in six years. He embraced his wife, Jill, and their three daughters. He gave each a quick kiss on their foreheads. They laughed. They shared inside jokes only they could understand. Then they posed for pictures in front of the scoreboard to remember that this, yes, was real.
WATCH: Sam Pittman, players break down 21-19 loss to No. 23 Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the No. 23 Liberty Flames 21-19 on Saturday. It was the Flames’ first-ever win against an SEC opponent. They also handed Arkansas a loss on their Homecoming too. Sam Pittman and some of his players, Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders,...
Liberty 21, Arkansas 19: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a heartbreaking 21-19 loss against the Liberty Flames inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, falling to 5-4 on the season. The Razorbacks were held to just three points in the first half and did not reach the red zone until midway through the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks held the Flames scoreless in the second half, but their comeback attempt fell short as the Hogs were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion on their final drive.
Hogs Head to Athens for Match with Bulldogs
The Razorbacks hit the road for the second consecutive weekend and this time head east for a Sunday contest with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. It will be the second match of the week for both teams, as the Hogs took on the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bulldogs played against the Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas came away with a home sweep while Georgia fell in three in Athens. The Razorbacks are 15-7 overall and 6-6 in SEC play, and the Bulldogs are 17-6, 8-4 in the league.
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas
No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested
Two UofA football players allegedly engaged in fighting behavior on Sunday morning, after losing their Homecoming game.
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Smyrna solidifies hold on No. 1 ranking
The top ranked Smyrna Eagles had scored over 40 points in five of the last 6 games while the 6th ranked Appoquinimink defense had only allowed an average of 12 points this season, so something had to “give” last night in Middletown…right? Smyrna sent a message by scoring on the first play from scrimmage as quarterback Brian Wright executed a ... Read More
Hollywood Lands in the Ozark Hills
Northwest Arkansas-based horror, rom-com and thriller films, take one. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, House of Darkness, starring actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville. The film is a reimagining of Dracula with plenty of Gothic vibes supplied by the Dromborg Castle.
Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group
In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election. Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Former police commissioner says guaranteed income to squeegee kids would be extortion
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Removing squeegee kids from Baltimore street corners would mean a loss in money for those kids. One squeegee kid eluded to FOX45 News if this is the case, it's likely many would turn to committing crimes in order to make ends meet. “If you all...
