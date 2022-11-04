The Razorbacks hit the road for the second consecutive weekend and this time head east for a Sunday contest with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. It will be the second match of the week for both teams, as the Hogs took on the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bulldogs played against the Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas came away with a home sweep while Georgia fell in three in Athens. The Razorbacks are 15-7 overall and 6-6 in SEC play, and the Bulldogs are 17-6, 8-4 in the league.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO