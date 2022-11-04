ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online

Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host LiverpoolBut Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the...
Aston Villa vs. United live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, start time

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the first part of a domestic doubleheader between these two sides. Unai Emery debuts as Villans boss this weekend after being appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor and the Spaniard faces a tough start to life with Erik ten Hag's men visiting Villa Park ahead of another meeting at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup come Thursday before a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion on the eve of the break for the FIFA World Cup.
