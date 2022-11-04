Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bridgton.com
William J. Berger
William J. Berger, of Bridgton, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris on September 24, 2022, from end-stage Parkinson’s disease. He was 72 years old. William (Bill) was born in Flushing, N.Y., on January 24, 1950, to William F. Berger and Dorothy (Belowski) Berger. He...
bridgton.com
JoAnne Greene Merritt
JoAnne was raised in an active 4-H family in Sebago. She attended Sebago Elementary, Potter Academy and graduated from Bridgton High School. She was able to travel and see parts of the world (as a military wife) where she studied at Monterey Peninsula College in California, lived in Antigua, Newfoundland, Argentina and Labrador before returning to Sebago.
bridgton.com
Clifton E. Hall
WESTBROOK — Clifton “Clif” E. Hall, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, at the Stroudwater Lodge Senior Living Facility in Westbrook. Born in Gray on May 17, 1929, Clif was the last of four children born to Merton S. and Sarah (Field) Hall. He attended Pennell Institute in Gray and graduated in 1947.
bridgton.com
John A. Graustein
FALMOUTH — John Archer Graustein, 80, died peacefully at home on October 23, 2022. He was born October 30, 1941, in Cambridge, Mass., a son of Archibald Robertson Graustein Jr. and Doris McGee Graustein. They resided in Arlington, Mass. John and his older brother Bob moved to Fryeburg in...
bridgton.com
Timothy Symonds
CASCO — Timothy Symonds peacefully passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 31, 2022, with his family at his side in Casco, Maine. He was born on February 19, 1943, to Merton G. Symonds and Alberta L. (Shane) Symonds. He grew up on Winslow Road in Casco and had a wonderful childhood filled with adventure, friends, and family.
bridgton.com
On the Ballot: House District 81
The seat for Maine House of Representative District 81 is a battle between incumbent Sawin Millett Jr., a Republican from Waterford against Democrat Daniel Sipe of Norway. HD 81 includes Norway, Sweden, Waterford and West Paris. The News posed the following questions to the candidates, and their answers are arranged...
bridgton.com
‘Queen’ answer to avid boater’s retirement plan
NAPLES — The Songo River Queen II has a new owner who is no stranger to marine vessels. “I’ve had a boat since I was 12. I was a commercial fisherman out of high school, a lobster fisherman out of the Saugus River. I’ve had a boat my entire life. It has always been a dream to have a retirement job that involved boats, like with a marina,” Ryan Carvalho said.
bridgton.com
As market grows, farmers need more space
The Bridgton Farmer’s Market transforms the depot street area every Saturday: offering up rows and rows of local raw produce, and creations from the harvest such as jams, jellies and pickled beets, organic meats, homemade baked goods and Maine-made jewelry. Some Saturdays, live music fills the air as customers browse from booth to booth.
bridgton.com
On the Ballot: Bridgton’s Pay Per Bag question
Should Bridgton enact a Pay-Per-Bag practice regarding solid waste disposal at the Transfer Station or not?. The question is on the Nov. 8 ballot. Recently, Recycling Committee members met with Bridgton Town Manager Bob Peabody to discuss Pay Per Bag (PPB) and to clarify some commonly asked questions and concerns.
Comments / 0