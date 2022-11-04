Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
nbcboston.com
Another Warm Day Begins the Work Week; Cooler Air Coming
It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York. And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).
nbcboston.com
Boston Hit 76 Degrees Sunday, Breaking Previous Record Set in 2015
It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
nbcboston.com
Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England
It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!. While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that. We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.
iheart.com
Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
Cambridge explores ‘no right on red’ citywide
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Major cities across the country do not allow “right on red.” Cambridge officials are now exploring something similar. Cambridge is discussing the idea of making it illegal to take a right on red, which would affect all intersections with a traffic light. New York already does it and Washington DC just adopted it. “I think it would help quite a bit, actually. Cycling and walking around here can be scary,” said a man who talked with Boston 25.
nbcboston.com
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
Wings for Autism returns after 3-year hiatus at Logan Airport
An event designed to help make flying easier for families traveling with children who have autism made its return to Logan Airport on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Wings for Autism returned for its 20th year. Families with neurodivergent children were able to go through a mock boarding process- practice for when the children have to enter the air for the first time.
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
As Boston rents soar, local real estate expert shares ideas for finding affordable options
BOSTON — We all know Boston is a great place to live and work. That’s why Carlos Monalo who is a traveling nurse just moved here. But that’s when he got sticker shock. “It was insane between $4,000 to $6,000 and they didn’t offer any short terms,” said Monalo who just moved here in the last month.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?
Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?
