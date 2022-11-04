ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Another Warm Day Begins the Work Week; Cooler Air Coming

It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York. And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Hit 76 Degrees Sunday, Breaking Previous Record Set in 2015

It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England

It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!. While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that. We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge explores ‘no right on red’ citywide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Major cities across the country do not allow “right on red.” Cambridge officials are now exploring something similar. Cambridge is discussing the idea of making it illegal to take a right on red, which would affect all intersections with a traffic light. New York already does it and Washington DC just adopted it. “I think it would help quite a bit, actually. Cycling and walking around here can be scary,” said a man who talked with Boston 25.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England

Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wings for Autism returns after 3-year hiatus at Logan Airport

An event designed to help make flying easier for families traveling with children who have autism made its return to Logan Airport on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Wings for Autism returned for its 20th year. Families with neurodivergent children were able to go through a mock boarding process- practice for when the children have to enter the air for the first time.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country

So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy