Burlington County, NJ

thesunpapers.com

‘Hometown hero’ retires after 25 years on police force

After 25 years in the borough police department and 50 years as a resident, Lt. Stephen Camiscioli had his official radio signoff into retirement on Oct. 28. Friends, family, members of the Haddonfield Auxiliary Police, Haddon Fire Company and EMS, borough employees and residents wished him well as he moved onto the next stage of his life and career. Camiscioli hopes to continue his work in public service with the state as a contractor and in emergency management disaster relief.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces New Outreach Program

Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced the formation of a new special needs registry and school outreach program. Reynolds has confirmed that Raymond Royster, Director of Community Outreach and Bill Adamson, Lieutenant, Special Victim Unit are the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office representatives for this initiative. This public...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown

On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘A way to stay connected’

Alzheimer’s disease affects several million Americans annually. One township family directly affected by it has done what it can to help fundraise for a cure by walking every year in memory of a loved one. “This has really impacted our lives quite a bit, and we realized the need...
HOME, PA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

American Legion Post 38 hosts 8th annual Veterans Haven 5K

American Legion Post 38 will host its eighth annual Veterans Haven 5K run and one-mile walk on Dec. 10 to benefit Veterans Haven South, a state-run transitional homeless facility based in Winslow. Veterans Haven South is one of two state-run transitional housing centers for homeless veterans in the state. Since...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor

According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thesunpapers.com

State aid allows county to replace traffic signs

People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to Bring National Crime Prevention Council Course to Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City High School (ACHS) will welcome the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC) for community safety programs, beginning November 9th. The Club is a 21st Century Learning Center, with funding from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), to provide out-of-school-time programming. As the organization works to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

