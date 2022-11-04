Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of runners cross the Ben Franklin Bridge to raise money for kids with special needs
The event raised money for the Larc School, a private nonprofit special education school that serves students with disabilities.
thesunpapers.com
‘Hometown hero’ retires after 25 years on police force
After 25 years in the borough police department and 50 years as a resident, Lt. Stephen Camiscioli had his official radio signoff into retirement on Oct. 28. Friends, family, members of the Haddonfield Auxiliary Police, Haddon Fire Company and EMS, borough employees and residents wished him well as he moved onto the next stage of his life and career. Camiscioli hopes to continue his work in public service with the state as a contractor and in emergency management disaster relief.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces New Outreach Program
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced the formation of a new special needs registry and school outreach program. Reynolds has confirmed that Raymond Royster, Director of Community Outreach and Bill Adamson, Lieutenant, Special Victim Unit are the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office representatives for this initiative. This public...
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
Former N.J. Kmart building to become home to indoor go-kart track
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin. The company is leasing 62,000 square feet of the former 92,000-square-foot Kmart building. It...
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
thesunpapers.com
‘A way to stay connected’
Alzheimer’s disease affects several million Americans annually. One township family directly affected by it has done what it can to help fundraise for a cure by walking every year in memory of a loved one. “This has really impacted our lives quite a bit, and we realized the need...
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
thesunpapers.com
American Legion Post 38 hosts 8th annual Veterans Haven 5K
American Legion Post 38 will host its eighth annual Veterans Haven 5K run and one-mile walk on Dec. 10 to benefit Veterans Haven South, a state-run transitional homeless facility based in Winslow. Veterans Haven South is one of two state-run transitional housing centers for homeless veterans in the state. Since...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
thesunpapers.com
State aid allows county to replace traffic signs
People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
southjerseyobserver.com
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to Bring National Crime Prevention Council Course to Atlantic City High School
Atlantic City High School (ACHS) will welcome the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC) for community safety programs, beginning November 9th. The Club is a 21st Century Learning Center, with funding from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), to provide out-of-school-time programming. As the organization works to...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Comments / 0