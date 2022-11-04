ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

AL.com

A few bonus observations, notes from Alabama’s loss at LSU

There’s no need to coat this in sugar. Forget the playoff, the rest of this Alabama football season will be about salvaging pride and building for the future after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. All the familiar issues were back in the second loss in a three-game span that officially torpedoed a season that began with a preseason No. 1 ranking.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson says effort isn’t Alabama’s issue

Emotion was as high as the humidity in the small visiting media interview room under Tiger Stadium on Sunday night. With LSU fans loudly celebrating could be heard through the door, Will Anderson and Bryce Young stepped to the podium. They’d just lost to LSU, 32-31 and every bit of that was visible on their faces.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

etxview.com

Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM

Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
HUEYTOWN, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL

No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
MONTGOMERY, AL

