Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A few bonus observations, notes from Alabama’s loss at LSU
There’s no need to coat this in sugar. Forget the playoff, the rest of this Alabama football season will be about salvaging pride and building for the future after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. All the familiar issues were back in the second loss in a three-game span that officially torpedoed a season that began with a preseason No. 1 ranking.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Daniels' father shares what it was like watching LSU beat Alabama
Jayden Daniels and his family had the ultimate Tiger Stadium experience Saturday with LSU’s thrilling overtime win over division rival Alabama. After the game, WAFB 9 caught up with Jayden Daniels’ father, Javon, to talk about a game the family will never forget. Being here in Tiger Stadium...
Will Anderson says effort isn’t Alabama’s issue
Emotion was as high as the humidity in the small visiting media interview room under Tiger Stadium on Sunday night. With LSU fans loudly celebrating could be heard through the door, Will Anderson and Bryce Young stepped to the podium. They’d just lost to LSU, 32-31 and every bit of that was visible on their faces.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans wouldn't let Alabama staffer get off the field, had to get police escort
LSU fans stormed the field Saturday night after upsetting Alabama in overtime 32-31. It’s always a chaotic moment with fans storm the field with opposing players and staffers trying to get off of it, and it’s why the SEC slaps heavy fines on universities when it happens. AL.com’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill O'Brien getting called out for Alabama's offensive play vs. LSU
Bill O’Brien and Alabama’s offense have been less than impactful against LSU’s defense. In fact, the Tide’s offense has struggled for much of the night. Tiger Stadium is definitely a factor, but the Tide’s offense has been out of rhythm. LSU leads Alabama 7-6 at...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
MaxPreps
High school football: Eighth grader Trent Seaborn throws for 342 yards, four touchdowns in Alabama Class 7A state playoffs
Trent Seaborn won't be able to drive for two more years, but the eighth-grader drove Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) to a 34-0 win Friday over Huntsville in the opening round of the Alabama 7A high school football playoffs. Seaborn was 33 of 40 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns as...
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship
A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
etxview.com
Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM
Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
Comments / 0