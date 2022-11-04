Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'
Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
Paul Finebaum on Alabama’s loss to LSU: ‘The window on the (Nick) Saban dynasty is closing’
Paul Finebaum said Sunday that LSU’s Brian Kelly made some “life-changing” calls during the Tigers’ 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The SEC Network analyst points out, though, those call have also affected Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide as he is now questioning if Alabama’s reign over the country is coming to an end.
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
Vikings perform nifty bowling celebration after Harrison Smith's key interception
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith gathered his teammates to perform a bowling celebration after he made a key takeaway late in the game against the Washington Commanders.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Explains Why He Taunted Fans vs. Tennessee
Vols fans pranked the Georgia quarterback before the massive Saturday matchup.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
Alabama Football: Lane Kiffin has fan support to succeed Nick Saban
Of all the career rebuilds Nick Saban has done for out-of-favor coaches, Lane Kiffin’s rebuild might be the most successful. The former Alabama football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has delivered in two head coaching opportunities since leaving Tuscaloosa. Like many episodes in Kiffin’s coaching career, Kiffin’s leaving Tuscaloosa...
