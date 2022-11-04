ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Sporting News

Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'

Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal

Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Alabama Football: Lane Kiffin has fan support to succeed Nick Saban

Of all the career rebuilds Nick Saban has done for out-of-favor coaches, Lane Kiffin’s rebuild might be the most successful. The former Alabama football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has delivered in two head coaching opportunities since leaving Tuscaloosa. Like many episodes in Kiffin’s coaching career, Kiffin’s leaving Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

