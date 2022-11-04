Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
South Dakota senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
A man running for a seat in the South Dakota senate is facing criminal charges.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
sdstandardnow.com
Recreational marijuana opponents were prepared for election this time, put up a campaign and found a lot of support
Editor’s note: There are two ballot questions in South Dakota’s 2022 general election, Amendment D, to expand Medicaid, and Initiated Measure 27, which would legalize the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The South Dakota Standard will look at both sides of these...
hubcityradio.com
Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
KELOLAND TV
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
kelo.com
Election Day is tomorrow!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — November 8th is election day across the country, South Dakota and right here in Sioux Falls!. The Secretary of State’s website has answers to any question you may have including who’s running, what’s on the ballot and where you can vote!
KELOLAND TV
How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pierre, SD
Founded in 1880, Pierre is the capital city of South Dakota, and it is also the county seat of Hughes County. According to the 2020 census, Pierre has a population of 14,091. The United State Census Bureau reports that Pierre has 13.06 square miles of land and only 0.01 square miles of water.
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior.
He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job
CHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture.It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo.Noem, a Republican with admitted national ambitions, is seeking a second term as governor after four terms in Congress. She stopped at the cafe on Friday, Oct....
kelo.com
South Dakota’s juvenile justice study committee publishes its final report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WNAX.com) – The Study Committee on Juvenile Justice of the South Dakota legislature finish their work on several recommendations to improve responses to juvenile issues. One resolution their sending to the governor’s desk would commit twenty million dollars to fund scholarships for people entering the mental...
kelo.com
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
kelo.com
The Road to the Dome has been paved for South Dakota’s high school football teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — And then there were two… in each class. The stage is now set for South Dakota’s high school football championship games. Semi-finals were played Friday night across the state. The teams left standing will head to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion and put it all on the field in hopes of bringing home the title.
Madison Daily Leader
South Dakota Police Chiefs' Association questions societal benefit of recreational marijuana
South Dakota’s general election is only a few days away, and along with the gubernatorial race, the legalization of recreational marijuana stands out as one of the most hot-button issues. Recently, the South Dakota Police Chiefs’ Association (SDPCA), an affiliate of the South Dakota Municipal League, issued a statement...
South Dakota Bowhunter Arrows 200-Plus-Inch Nontypical Buck
Sam Vedvei used his deep knowledge of deer movement from a lifetime of hunting his family farm to knock down a South Dakota slammer on October 18. He tagged the heavy-racked 17-pointer with only 15 minutes of shooting light remaining. The nontypical 8 x 9 green scores just over 200 inches.
KELOLAND TV
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
News Channel Nebraska
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Comments / 0